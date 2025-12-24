Ever since Donald Trump‘s second term began, his estranged niece, Mary Trump, has been making a series of bombshell claims about the POTUS. Earlier this year, as questions about his health began surfacing in headlines, the writer discussed some signs that indicate Trump is not doing well. Now, she is back with more predictions about her uncle.

In her latest Substack post, The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump, she predicted that the POTUS is on a “slippery slope down which he will continue to slide.” The vocal Trump critic continued, saying that the Republican leader has “lost the ability to control the narrative,” adding that this is a “devastating uncertainty about our country’s future.”

Mary Trump wrote, “The strategy of lying, spinning, and obfuscating isn’t effective anymore, and where, at least to a certain group of people, he looked strong, forceful, and full of fight, he now appears diminished.”

📊 YouGov/Economist – Trump Approval Adults

🟢 Approve: 39% (-3)

🟤 Disapprove: 57% (+3) Registered voters

🟢 Approve: 42% (-1)

🟤 Disapprove: 56% (+1)

——

Generic Ballot

🟦 Democrats: 43% (=)

🟥 Republicans: 40% (+1)

⬜ Not sure: 12% pic.twitter.com/Z0AtsfGR1M — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 23, 2025

Her latest post refers to the shocking but maybe not surprising drop in Donald Trump’s approval rating. The latest polls surveyed 1,592 adults from December 20–22, 2025. The result shows that only 39 percent of adults surveyed approved of the POTUS’s performance, while 57 percent disapproved of it, according to YouGov and The Economist.

The poll results reflect the backlash the Trump administration has been grappling with following its various failed policies, rapidly increasing cost of living, the state of the economy, and, not to mention, the controversy over the Epstein files.

“He is terrified. He knows his poll numbers are terrible. He knows his policies are unpopular. He’s increasingly unpopular. He knows on some deep level he’s losing his cognitive abilities at an alarming rate,” Mary Trump said.

On her Substack update, she added that Trump’s problems have reached a new level because “the solution to them has become more complicated.”

Mary Trump on Donald Trump: “He is terrified. He knows his poll numbers are terrible. He knows his policies are unpopular. He’s increasingly unpopular. He knows on some deep level he’s losing his cognitive abilities at an alarming rate” pic.twitter.com/wlCPOIhWmp — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 21, 2025

“He can pretend they don’t exist, but convincing others they don’t requires more than yelling at reporters or telling people not to trust their own lived experience.” Mary predicted that although the United States is “on the precipice of something awful,” there’s a chance that it can restore itself. However, she couldn’t say the same for her uncle.

“Donald, on the other hand, is on a slippery slope down which he will continue to slide. Putting on the brakes would require his recognizing his limitations, deferring to experts, admitting his mistakes, and changing course. Donald is exactly who he’s always been; he’s incapable of change, and that may finally be working to our advantage,” wrote Mary Trump, 60, on Substack.