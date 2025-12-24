Donald Trump Declares Stephen Colbert a ‘Dead Man Walking,’ Says He Should Be ‘Put to Sleep’

Stephen Colbert is a “dead man walking,” according to Donald Trump. The 79-year-old took to social media to grill the talk show host and claimed that the talk show host should be “put to sleep.”

“Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success,” the President started in his post on Truth Social. That is not where the attacks ended, either. Trump went on one of his infamous rants, reserved only for anyone and everyone who irks him.

Trump is calling for Colbert to be “put to sleep”. Given that he “put to sleep” at least 5 other people- I’d consider this a death threat. pic.twitter.com/b179LlVk6T — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) December 24, 2025

The President then claimed that Colbert had only gotten worse after CBS terminated his contract and “left him out to dry.” Trump also claimed that his talk show had “nonexistent” ratings. According to him, the 61-year-old was running only on “hatred and fumes.”

“A dead man walking! CBS should, ‘put him to sleep,’ NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!” Trump passionately added. He then went on to take shots at several other networks and their TV show hosts. In the post, the President questioned out of CBS, ABC, or NBC which one had the Late Night host.

“They all have three things in common: High Salaries, No Talent, REALLY LOW RATINGS!” he wrote while answering his own question. He then openly spoke about how the networks risk losing their licenses if they speak against him.

Trump noted how the threat would come true if the networks and their talk show hosts were “almost 100% Negative” to “President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party.”

“Shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? I say, YES!” the 79-year-old openly admitted. Stephen Colbert is already gearing up to bid farewell to his show after CBS cancelled it for financial reasons.

The network maintained that the decision was taken solely based on a financial point of view and was not politically motivated. That did not stop the President from celebrating the decision and praising the network.

🚨BREAKING: Trump unloads on Colbert: “Colbert has no talent… I could go outside and pick up a couple people that do just as well or better. They’d get higher ratings than he did.” Colbert keeps getting under his skin. Tonight’s show is going to be lit. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/alhZnZwqhG — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 6, 2025

He took to Truth Social in July to talk about how glad he was to hear the news of Colbert getting fired. “His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” he added without missing the opportunity to take a jab at another one of his critics.

He also went to cheer Greg Gutfeld while crowning him as the superior talk show host. The President even claimed that Gutfeld was better than all the talk show hosts “combined.”