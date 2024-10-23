Vanessa Trump’s Net Worth Still Remains a Mystery — Despite Potentially Earning Millions

After being wed for 12 years, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump announced their divorce on March 15, 2018. As per People, much of the divorce settlement has not been made public. However, it has been reported that financial matters did play a larger role in their separation, even though the divorce was 'uncontested,' meaning that the parties were likely not feduing over important matters including child support payments, custody of the children, and the distribution of marital assets.

Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and daughter Kai attend the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll at The White House on April 17, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

Vanessa's net worth remains a mystery, as per The Things, but the former Wilhelmina model might have earned $5,241,600 to $2,864,160 before taxes. This is predicated on Wilhelmina models making between $153 and $280 per hour on 40 hours weekly basis.

So, I'm probably the last to know that Donald Trump, Jr's soon to be ex-wife, Vanessa Haydon Trump is heiress to the Rao's Marinara Sauce fortune. Guess I'll pass that brand by at the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/ZbDLHV8JMu — HARRIS/WALZ #VOTEBLUE (@haleakela19) June 22, 2018

Moreover, as per Page Six, Vanessa inherited a multi-million dollar share in the famed Italian eatery Rao’s Red Sauce right before the divorce settlement. In 2017, the business was sold to a corporate entity for an estimated $415 million, which means that Don Jr.'s ex-wife would have gotten a sizeable income just from the sale alone.

It’s time for spring break with my kiddies ! pic.twitter.com/VlzINumxH4 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) March 20, 2018

Reportedly, Charles Haydon, Vanessa's dad, whose clientele included Marilyn Monroe, had invested as much as $1 million in Rao's Speciality Foods when the venture came first lauched and held a 30% stake in the business before it was sold. In fact, Haydon was great friends with Ron Straci and Frank Pellegrino Sr., who first started the business back in 1992.

In the wake of this sale, Vanessa's mother, Bonnie, 71, also purchased the late former Fox News executive Roger Ailes' Fifth Avenue apartment for $6.4 million in cash. A source also shared the former Trump family member likely made millions before the divorce but couldn't confirm the exact amount: “I can’t speculate as to how much they received, but it was life-changing." Many also speculated that Vanessa only went through with the divorce after she recieved the money from Rao's sale.

Interestingly enough, despite having a relatively fuss-free divorce, some reports suggest that even Don Jr. did not know exactly how much his ex-wife was worth. He filed a 'defendant’s demand for statement of net worth' in Manhattan's Supreme Court in 2018. Neena Tankha, a Warshaw Burstein LLP partner, called this move a standard one and explained, “Each party is required to file a sworn statement, listing his or her net worth, including a detailed list of assets, income, liabilities, etc. In matters such as this one, the Statement of Net Worth will be used to determine the appropriate amount of child support each party will be paying or receiving. Nothing is surprising about the demand which was filed on Trump, Jr.’s behalf."

Furthermore, a different source had previously revealed, “Don Jr. was never generous with money. Vanessa has had to rely on her mother for financial help for her personal needs,” as per People. According to another close source, Vanessa was forced to stick to a 'tight budget' because of her ex-husband.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.