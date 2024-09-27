Here's Why Donald Trump is All Set to Return to the Location of His First Assassination Attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

As promised, former president Donald Trump is going back to the location of his first assassination attempt. His campaign announced that he would hold a rally on October 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania in "tribute to the American spirit," The New York Times reported. “President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago,” the press statement read.

🚨BREAKING: Trump campaign officially announces return to Butler and confirms the rally will take place at the site of the assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/XWsxelinc1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2024

According to Fox News, the GOP nominee plans to pay tribute to the late firefighter, Corey Comperatore, who "historically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters" on July 13th. Trump will also honor David Dutch and James Copenhaver, the other two Americans injured by the 20-year-old lone gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

❗️UPDATE❗️Trump Rally

Sources in Butler confirm the Butler Farm Show HAS SIGNED an agreement and will host the second Trump rally on Saturday, Oct 5th.@KDKA @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/RRf3spbOVJ — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) September 25, 2024

"He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack," the campaign explained. "In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail," the statement further read. "When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Spencer Platt

"And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before...In that Butler field on July 13th, he took a bullet for democracy — and on November 5th, he is going to save our democracy," the GOP concluded.

I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS.@realDonaldTrump Donald… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 26, 2024

The Republican leader had promised 'a big beautiful rally' at the key battleground state, via his Truth Social account in July. "I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero, Corey, and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago. What a day it will be — fight, fight, fight! stay tuned for details," he wrote. During his recent address at Mint Hill, North Carolina, Trump reiterated that he wanted to go back to finish his speech.

"We Love Trump! We Love Trump!"



ABSOLUTELY FEARLESS: Donald Trump announces he is going BACK to Butler County where he was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt on July 13th.



"I should not be with you today. But I am."



This will give you *CHILLS.*pic.twitter.com/tvANM23LJM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 31, 2024

Kimberly Cheatle, the head of the Secret Service at the time of the July rally, resigned in light of the lapses in security measures. Sentiment from both political camps on Capitol Hill following the incident resulted in heightened examination of the agency and a unanimous passage of a bill by the House that reinforced the Secret Service's protection of prominent presidential and vice presidential contenders.

If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)