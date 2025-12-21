Trump Brags About ‘Acing’ Cognitive Tests Again — “Did Something No Other President’s Ever Done”

Donald Trump is back to doing what he does best: bragging about acing cognitive exams. If boasting about passing medical tests on Truth Social wasn’t enough, the President utilized his recent speech in North Carolina to once again make people aware of his cognitive achievements.

While addressing supporters at a rally on Friday, Trump attempted to talk about the country’s economy. However, he soon swayed from the actual subject and began talking about how he aced three cognitive tests earlier this month.

Trump said, “I did something no other president’s ever done. I took cognitive tests because I know that, and by the way, not easy.”

However, he quickly contradicted the ‘not easy’ claim by describing the nature of the test, revealing that the first question involved identifying different animals.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Donald Trump said that he aced three cognitive test. These test are designed to see if you got dementia. pic.twitter.com/HdWlx7yqLE — Cory Smith (@treetopjump2) December 20, 2025

The 79-year-old stated, “The first question is like, ‘What is this?’ And they show a lion, a giraffe, a fish, and a hippopotamus. And they say, ‘Which is the giraffe?’”

Trump then seized the opportunity to take shots at former President Joe Biden and insisted that ‘Sleepy Joe’ would have never been able to pass the medical exam.

He remarked, “You get to those last questions, those last 10, 15 questions…and I aced them. And no other president’s taken a cog–… Could you imagine sleepy Joe taking a cognitive test?”

Trump added, “I don’t think Joe would have gotten the first question right. He would say hippo. ‘I want the hippo.”

Just a few days ago, he had taken to Truth Social to make the same claims. On December 10, the President shared he underwent extensive physical and mental exams under the guidance of top doctors and passed with flying colors.

At the time, he called out the media for spreading fake news about his aging and ill health. This time around, he once again called the speculation around his worsening condition false and said that the people who were questioning his health are ‘sick.’

The POTUS wrote, “And the fake news interprets when the doctor says ‘he’s got perfect health,’ they go, ‘What does he mean by perfect?’ These people are sick.”

Here’s Donald Trump failing a simple cognitive test. If you reduce the price of something, by 100%, you reduce the cost to zero. https://t.co/XbmfKoUjnh — Stephen Barlow (@SteB777) December 20, 2025

That being said, there was some respite during the speech as the President made a realistic statement after all the bragging. He acknowledged that there will be a point when his health will start declining, but now is not that time.

He said, “There will be a time when perhaps I won’t be 100 percent. When that time comes, I’ll let you know about it. In fact, you probably will find out about it just by watching. But that time is not now because I feel the same that I’ve felt for 50 years, I really do.”

While Trump claims that he is ‘100%’ fine, health specialists warn otherwise. The President is significantly less active and energetic than in his previous term, which is attributed to his old age.

He has been noticed sleeping during cabinet meetings as well. His recent address to the nation also sparked health concerns as Trump seemed to ramble at a fast pace.