Kamala Harris Takes a Quiet Swipe at Trump’s Health on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — “He is Just Unwell”

Kamala Harris has finally reacted to rumors of Donald Trump’s declining health, albeit with only a few words. The Democrat, who faced off against the President during the 2024 election, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While promoting her book, 107 Days, on the late-night show, Harris also touched on a range of political issues, including questions surrounding the current president’s health.

“Do not to normalize what’s happening or surrender your power.” 🚨 New photos from Kamala Harris’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Wednesday, Dec 17. 📸: Randy Holmes pic.twitter.com/kQqmUpxKx6 — Kamala’s record (@kamalasnaps) December 19, 2025

Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, experts have pointed to symptoms raising concerns about his well-being, despite the president’s repeated claims of being in perfect shape.

Jimmy Kimmel talked about the issue with Harris, specifically pointing out how Trump and his supporters went up in arms against former President Joe Biden when he started showing symptoms of aging.

Trump started calling him ‘Sleepy Joe’ and did not stop even after winning the elections.

He later replaced Biden’s portrait in the White House with an auto-pen, claiming that he was running his administration in auto-pilot mode while being away due to his health issues.

Now that similar reports are coming out about Trump, Kimmel asked Harris if this shows the Republicans’ hypocrisy.

The host asked, “Republicans had mercilessly attacked President Biden for his age and his mental faculties, and yet now we see the current president falling asleep at meetings and drooling on paperwork, and they seem to have no problem with that. Does that seem hypocritical to you?”

Harris then simply sneered and said, “Ya think?” While the Democrat spoke only two words, they were enough to signal that she is indeed annoyed with the hypocritical behavior of Trump and his allies.

She later brought up the topic of the President’s health at another point during the show.

When Kimmel noted how Trump keeps on lying, and wondered whether he actually believed those lies, or just wants people to support whatever he says, Harris replied saying, “or he is just unwell.”



Harris’ statement comes at a time when the internet is abuzz with speculations about Trump’s worsening condition due to his old age. By the end of his second term, Trump would be the oldest president in the US history.

People have often noticed bruises on Trump’s hands, which he tries to hide with bandages or makeup.

Experts have also highlighted that the President has significantly reduced his public appearances and does not start his official duties before noon.

He has also been seen taking naps during important meetings and having difficulty recalling important information.

The 79-year-old, however, time and again claims that he is in excellent health.

He also frequently boasts of passing cognitive exams, which experts warn could be a sign of overcompensating.

In October this year, Trump bragged that he had undergone an MRI scan and the results turned out to be ‘as good as the doctors had ever seen.’

Health specialists, on the other hand, have argued that we should be more focussed about why the President needed to undergo an MRI.

Now that Harris has reacted to the issue, it may again trigger further concerns about Trump’s condition.