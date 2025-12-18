Donald Trump Says He’s Healthy—A Cardiologist Says, “Not Sure”

Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about acing medical tests, but that hasn’t stopped rumors about his worsening health. Those speculations tend to gain traction when doctors and medical experts weigh in.

Such comments carry particular weight when they come from a cardiologist with close ties to the White House. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who previously served as cardiologist to former Vice President Dick Cheney, has raised concerns about the president’s health.

As Trump addressed the nation on December 17, Dr. Reiner took to X to share a series of posts suggesting that the president appeared unwell. A longtime critic of Trump, the cardiologist began by criticizing the tone of the speech. He wrote, “The tone of this speech doesn’t quite match the festive background.”

He then shifted his focus to the pace of Trump’s address, commenting, “The pace of this address is manic.” Dr. Reiner followed with several posts that may raise alarm among Trump’s supporters.

The cardiologist expressed serious concern about the POTUS’ health and emphasized that no one should take his condition lightly. Reiner wrote, “I’m seriously concerned about the health of the president.” He concluded, “No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell.”

Given Reiner’s long association with the White House and his role in helping Dick Cheney recover from five heart attacks, his concerns appear credible despite his earlier criticism of Trump. This is not the first time he has commented on the president’s health.

When Trump announced that he had a “perfect MRI” in October, Reiner pointed out that the public should focus more on why the president needed the test in the first place.

Speaking to CNN at the time, he said, “Typically, MRIs are prompted by symptoms. They can be neurologic symptoms that prompt an MRI. They could be back pain that prompts an MRI. There can be issues with the heart that would prompt an MRI. And for those reasons, the public should really be told, you know, why did the president undergo the test, what consultants he saw, and what was the result of the testing?”

Meanwhile, Trump continues to insist that his health is fine and that there is no cause for concern. He frequently claims to have undergone extensive physical and cognitive tests and to have passed them with ease. However, both the media and the public continue to point to signs that suggest otherwise.

From bruises on his hands to apparent lapses in recalling key political details, the president regularly fuels speculation on social media about his age and overall health. With Reiner once again adding to the discussion, it remains to be seen whether Trump will respond by once more touting the results of a medical examination.