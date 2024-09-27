Here's Who Melania Trump Blames for Donald Trump's Two Assassination Attempts in Rare Interview

Melania Trump is a woman of few words, rarely showing emotions on public platforms. However, in her first interview after Donald Trump's two assassination attempts, the former First Lady gives a rare glimpse into what she was doing, how she reacted, and who is to be blamed for the violent attacks on her husband ahead of his presidential run in November 2024.

The Slovenian wife of the Republican nominee held the opposition party responsible, echoing her husband, for their dangerous rhetoric against Trump. She told Fox News, "We hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as a threat to democracy, calling him vile names. [They're] only fueling a toxic atmosphere and all of these people that they wanted to harm — this needs to stop," as per the New York Post.

The former model, who married Trump in January 2005, has been a silent supporter of the politician throughout his presidential campaign. She consciously refrained from public life, avoiding media, her husband's controversies, and political events, and solely focused on raising their only son Barron Trump away from the prying eyes. However rare, she emerged from her cocoon from time to time and stood by Trump.

While she isn't as outspoken as other former First Ladies, her husband's two assassination attempts prompted her to speak out. At the time of the first shooting on July 13, she posted an almost page-length statement on her official X, formerly Twitter, writing, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life was on the brink of devastating change."

She also described her husband as a "generous and caring man" who she has been with through the best of times and the worst of times." In addition, she urged Americans to unite in the face of the horrific incident and insisted on showing "love, kindness, and empathy while also thanking the Secret Service agents "who risked their own lives to protect my husband," as per CNN.

Barely three months later, the ex-commander-in-chief witnessed another potential attempt at his life on September 15, 2024, which, fortunately, was prevented by the Secret Service who spotted the shooter's gun barrel from the bushes and took him into custody. Through this, the 54-year-old didn't openly condemn the act, instead, she announced the release of her first-ever memoir titled: Melania, set to be released on October 8, 2024.

Ahead of the release, she appeared on Fox & Friends and for the first time shared her reaction to her husband's attacks. Describing the first attempt, she said, "I ran to the TV and I rewind[ed] it and I watched it," when her chief of staff informed her that Trump was ok. "When you see him on the floor and you don't know, you don't know what really happened."

As for the September shooting, the retired model added, "I saw it on the television. And as soon as I saw it on television I called again, and he was OK because [the] Secret Service was great. The guys that [the former president's golf group] were between, they were fantastic," calling both the incidents nothing but "miracles."