Here’s What Actor Dennis Quaid Plans to Do for Donald Trump in 2024 Presidential Elections

Actor Dennis Quaid announced what he's willing to do to support former president Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections. Reflecting on the 2016 and 2020 elections, The Lawmen: Bass Reeves actor admitted on Piers Morgan's Uncensored that he occasionally cringed at Trump's statements. Nonetheless, he proclaimed he had decided to back Trump at the polls because of his conduct while in government.

“In the last campaigns, in '16 and '20, I found myself going, ‘Please don’t do that, please don’t say that,’” Quaid said, as per Entertainment Weekly. “You know, these things would come out of his mouth. But as president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did,” Quaid opined.

Quaid show of support for the former president—who is currently the subject of four criminal investigations—came after the beginning of his hush money trial, HuffPost reported. “It just makes sense,” he continued. “I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution that, us as Americans, I don’t think we’re going to have [in the future].”

What an idiot. The only weaponization of the DOJ was under Trump & Barr. Also, Trump is the most investigated and they couldn’t find anything?!?



Trump’s been indicted by FIVE grand juries!!!



pic.twitter.com/CR2uHqJ2HL — Scottacular (@Scottcrates) May 29, 2024

“You know, Trump is the most investigated person probably in the history of the world and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything. In fact, what is the crime? I still can’t figure it out,” he ranted. "People might call him an a**hole, but he's my a**hole," he quipped. Sharing his thoughts on Biden, Quaid argued that he is too elderly to be president and repeated earlier remarks of Trump, as per The Hill. “I don’t feel he is at the helm. I don’t feel he’s there. And I don’t — I feel that he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes in them.”

In a world of Dennis Quaid, be a Robert De Niro. pic.twitter.com/3fZ1rBJFAv — MicheleMuse 🌻 (@MicheleMuse5) May 29, 2024

Additionally, in a chat with The Daily Beast in April 2020, the actor appreciated Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing, "Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way." At the time, he had declared himself independent, but not a Republican, which was shocking given his praise of Trump.

Quaid was on Morgan's program on Tuesday, May 28, to discuss his upcoming movie, Raegan, a biopic of former president, Ronald Raegan. "I didn't say no, but I didn't...it took a long time to take the role because I was overwhelmed by it," Quaid explained. "It sent fear down my spine, which indicates that I should probably do that because it gets me out of my comfort zone. But it took me a while because I idolized him a bit. And I didn't want to bring that into it."