Here's How Melania Trump Disrupted 30 Years of RNC Traditions

On Thursday, July 18, Melania Trump attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee for the first time, joining her husband Donald Trump after months of refraining from attending his political rallies or the New York hush money trail. According to HuffPost, her presence sparked debate as Melania disrupted a long-standing custom by immediately making her way to her seat.

Kaitlan Collins: I was told by sources they tried really hard to get Melania to speak tonight and she had no interest in doing so. pic.twitter.com/Min1bRPHTl — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 19, 2024

In 2016 and 2020, Melania delivered remarks at the RNC, as is typical for the wives of presidential candidates. However, she deviated from the convention this year. Since her husband began his third run for president in November 2022, the former first lady has been noticeably recluse. According to several reports, Melania has been trying to distance herself from her husband's political appearances for months.

She said what needed to be said in the letter she released after USSS failed to protect her husband — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) July 19, 2024

A source informed People in April, "Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events. It is not comfortable for her." They explained, "Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone." The former First Lady was also reportedly furious with her husband over his alleged affair with adult film star, Stormy Daniels, which brought much embarrassment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

However, Melania recently broke her silence after the failed attempt to assassinate the former president. In her message, she emphasized that "respect is paramount and family is first." As reported by USA Today, she shared, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life was on the brink of devastating change."

She doesn’t need to say a word. Her presence is enough and speaks volumes louder than Jill Biden could ever scream — MICHAEL Murdock 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@docmurdock) July 19, 2024

She condemned, "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion, his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband's life, his human side, were buried below the political machine. Donald is a generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times."

President Donald J Trump surrounded by his beautiful family. What a close to a truly special #RNCConvention.



I am so motivated, so optimistic, and so encouraged.



We will come together and keep working towards our ultimate goal: Trump back in the White House, expand the House,… pic.twitter.com/npHz7KyW75 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 19, 2024

Donald in response, expressed his gratitude to Melania during his GOP nominee acceptance speech, praising her 'beautiful letter' to America post his assault at the Pennsylvania rally. As per the Independent, he said, "On this journey, I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. Melania, thank you very much. You also did something really beautiful, a letter to America, calling for national unity."

The former First Lady eventually did join Donald on stage, kissing him on the cheek when he finished. As hundreds of red, white, and blue balloons descended, the couple clasped hands with members of the Trump family. Much like Melania, Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has also mostly avoided the campaign trail, in contrast to her prominent role in her father's 2016 and 2020 campaigns, choosing not to speak a the convention.