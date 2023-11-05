Here’s a Look at Donald Trump’s Most Used Words on Twitter in His First 100 Days in Office

Former President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office were marked by controversy, unprecedented Twitter activity, and an unwavering commitment to his "Make America Great Again"(MAGA) agenda. The Twitter platform (now called X), which he had been using for years, became an important tool for his communication. Let's look at the data, statistics, and key moments that defined Trump's Twitter presence during this critical time, as well as the hashtags and words that dominated his feed.

Trump's Twitter (X) presence cannot be discussed without mentioning his favorite hashtag: #MAGA. This acronym, which stands for "Make America Great Again," served as both a campaign slogan and a rallying cry for his supporters. #MAGA was a constant presence in his tweets throughout his first 100 days in office. It's a reminder of the central message that propelled him to the presidency in the first place.

TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016

Aside from hashtags, the words Trump frequently used in his tweets reveal information about his communication style and priorities. The word "great" was at the top of the list, reflecting his desire to make America great again. "America" and "American" followed, emphasizing his focus on the country. The words "news" and "media" were prominent, indicating his frequently tumultuous relationship with the press, reports Mashable. The term "fake news" ranked sixth, and "Big" came in ninth.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Trump's selection of Twitter (X) handles to mention in his tweets reflected his priorities. The official @WhiteHouse account was first, emphasizing his focus on the presidency. He tied for second place @foxandfriends, a show he frequently praised, and @NYTimes, a source he frequently criticized. @FoxNews came in third, with @CNN tied for fifth.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Some of Trump's most retweeted tweets during his first 100 days in office surprised observers. The most retweeted tweet came just two days after his inauguration when he acknowledged the hundreds of women's marches taking place around the world. This tweet, written in a less brash tone than Trump's usual style, sparked speculation about its authorship. The second most retweeted tweet congratulated the New England Patriots on their Super Bowl comeback, while the third tweet reacted to an appeals court upholding his initial travel ban's halt, per People.

Despite extensive media coverage and public interest in his tweets, Trump's Twitter engagement fell during his first 100 days in office, per Adweek. Over the course of three months, his average engagement per tweet fell by 66%, from 206,000 to 71,000, according to a case study on Trump’s tweets during his first 100 days published by Huge. This drop was attributed to the addition of more "prepared" tweets that did not appear to have been written by Trump himself, according to Mike May, the vice president of strategy at Huge and author of the study.

"There was no way they were going to get Donald Trump to stop tweeting,” May said. “But this is a way to make people pay less attention. Now, people are always questioning, ‘Is this really Donald Trump, or is this just business as usual in the White House?’"

