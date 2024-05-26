Here’s a Glimpse Into Alina Habba’s Close Bond With the Trump Family

Despite the numerous accusations levied against him, including sexual assault and fraud, Donald Trump has managed to stay out of jail, thanks in part to his legal attorney, Alina Habba. The 40-year-old lawyer has defended the former president in several significant cases with varying degrees of success since joining his legal team in 2021. The former president, after his defeat in the 2020 election, in the face of piling lawsuits, snatched her from a relatively small law firm to serve as his most high-profile lawyer.

Representing Donald is a tedious task fraught with the risk of legal repercussions. However, Habba has managed to avoid prison time unlike Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen. Interestingly, Habba's relationship with the Trump family extends beyond the courtroom. She shared several pictures from a UFC bout in November 2023 when she sat next to Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Junior. She captioned the snaps, "UFC 295 did not disappoint."

Additionally, earlier this year, in April, Habba wished Melania Trump on her birthday, sharing a picture of the two hugging. It demonstrated how close she has grown to the former first lady, over the years. She captioned the post, "Sending a big hug to the most elegant First Lady we have ever had. Happiest Birthday wishes." Melania also attended Habba's 40th birthday celebration in March, thrown at their Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago. Page Six reported Don Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and others also attended the grand party.

Since taking on the former president as a client, Habba has encountered significant criticism. She received several threats for her strategies and client selection. Some publications even went as far as to suggest that Donald recruited her because of her attractiveness. Addressing the growing sexist remarks, hateful emails, and phone calls, Habba in a New York Post interview asserted, "Just because I'm pretty doesn't mean I'm not a brilliant lawyer."

Habba was raised in New Jersey after her family fled the persecution of Christians in Iraq in the 1980s. She worked as a clerk for a year at the Superior Court of New Jersey before spending the following eight years at two private law firms and eventually working for the Trump family. In early 2023, she lost a racketeering lawsuit for the former president in the US District Court of Florida, one of her significant career losses. In the lawsuit, it was alleged that Hillary Clinton and other parties attempted to sway the 2016 presidential contest in favor of the Democrat. She also represented Donald in his $100 million lawsuit against the New York Times as well as his niece, Mary Trump. At present, she is one of the lawyers defending Donald in the New York hush money trial.