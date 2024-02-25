Here Are 10 Most Epic and Romantic Celebrity Marriage Proposals Ever

Here Are The Most Epic Celebrity Proposals Ever

Proposals are one of the most romantic and special gestures a person’s significant other could exhibit. The fairytale ending of one's beloved down on one knee, gazing at you and you alone - like you’re their whole world, is a unique vibe in itself! What’s not to love about it? The special thing about them is they often pay homage to either where it all began or hold a dear meaning to the couple. Whether the question is popped in a garage, by the side of a road, at home, on a beach, atop a hill overlooking an amber sunset, or even at a food establishment. What ultimately matters is the heartstopping thrill of saying yes to forever. For celebs, they’ve gotten extremely creative over time when it comes to asking their lover to tie the knot. Here are the 10 most noteworthy celebrity proposals as noted by People:

1. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s spicey romance is most followed in the entertainment industry. The couple isn’t afraid to flaunt their love story in public and have often shared many bold kisses when they were still dating. When it came to popping the question, Barker has set the bar high! He proposed to the love of his life with a fleet of red roses on a beach just as the sun began to set. Barker seemed to know about lighting and lit many candles around the place where he got down on one knee. Kourtney took to her Instagram to say, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream!” Well, she’s now living it!

2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s romantic relationship might’ve crumbled for the better over time. However, West knew how to make her happy when it came to asking her about such a big decision. The American Boy rapper reportedly rented out an AT&T Park in San Francisco. What’s more special is that he popped the question on a Jumbo Screen. Kardashian was caught in utter surprise when she read the words: “PLEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!” While Kardashian registered what was happening, he got down on his knee and put a ring on that finger!

3. Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a very whimsical romance despite the many hiccups in their relationship. Despite rumors of a split, the Prince and Princess of Wales have stood by each other through the thick and thin in life. While discussing their engagement, William recalled the utter delight on Middleton’s face when she saw his mother Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire and diamond ring. He popped the question when the two were reportedly on a vacation together in Kenya. Overall, it was a “beautiful” moment and the two couldn’t be any happier.

4. Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

This is perhaps one of the sweetest proposals on the list! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's relationship is just as cute as the day Wilson decided to no longer let her be a single lady. Wade reportedly asked his little ones to help with efforts for the big day. During a Good Morning America segment, Union recalled the heart-melting gesture. She claimed she was completely in the dark the day he popped the question. As per Union, she and her family were supposed to have a fun brunch and head to visit their under-construction home. While Wade was keeping Union distracted, their kids prepared signs reading: “Will you Marry Us??”

5. John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Another proposal for the books! Full House actor John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh’s engagement took place in a rather magical manner. Stamos is known for his charisma and passion, this showed in his efforts to make McHugh’s day special. He concocted the ultimate proposal for a Disney fan through the company’s CEO - Bob Iger. Stamos and Disney officials put together a one-in-a-lifetime scene of all the romantic moments from the franchise, creating a brilliant walk down memory lane. Since McHugh has been known to hold a great affinity for the revolutionary animation hub, it was perfect!

6. Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

To propose to Audra Mari, Josh Duhamel decided to go classic and asked her to make him the happiest man alive on a gorgeous sandy beach. The couple looked blissful in their summery attire. Duhamel however, took advantage of the location to make it perfect. With the help of a hotel concierge, he ensured a hand-written proposal landed right by Mari. She took to Instagram to post a picture of the washed-up note. But, she beamed with elation as she flaunted her highlight of the time.

7. Eva Longoria and Jose Baston

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston had a destination proposal at a glamorous location in Dubai. Speaking to Conan O’Brien, she recalled the extravagant preparations that Baston had planned for her. She gushed, “He planned for like six months. It was in the Dubai desert.” Longoria recalled there being camels and rose petals to a path where he stood there with a goofy smile and down on one knee. He certainly stole her heart with this grander-than-life gesture! Nonetheless, it was a beautiful and special day indeed

8. Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiyengue

Another grand gesture that many might recall was Fast and Furious actor Ludacris’s proposal to his now-wife Eudoxie Mbouguiyengue. This is perhaps another for the books because not only did he ask her to marry her, but tied the knot the same day!! Before all of this could unravel into a beautiful ordeal, they were both high in the air in his private jet. While his wife casually gazed out the window, she spotted the unmissable words: “Eudoxie will you marry me?” Just after, he suggestively wrote, “ Why Wait?” The couple continues to remain happily married.

9. Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams

Serena Williams is a pioneer in the world of tennis! Her presence as an athlete changed the sport for many women forever! When she encountered Reddit’s co-founder Alexis Ohanian, fans were beyond thrilled for her happiness! The two kept their relationship private and refrained from sharing details about their love life in public. However, his epic proposal couldn’t possibly have been contained. Ohanian arranged a “carriage” for her to head to Rome only to see him down on one knee! She said yes with great joy!

10. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dated each other for quite a bit before they decided to get engaged. The Pirates of The Caribbean actor decided to take the romance element of it to a whole other level. He organized his little surprise for her on the iconic day of love: Valentine's Day! The Part of Me singer thought she was en route to an art gallery until Bloom took her on a helicopter ride. However, it turned out to be a rather eventful evening with champagne spilling all over a note he’d curated for her. Nonetheless, she now has a beautiful ring on her finger and awaits the big day!