Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Has This Unique 'No Female Flight Attendant' Rule for Husband Ben Affleck

In a revelation about Jennifer Lopez's stringent rules, it has come to light that the singer and actress enforces a ban on female flight attendants on her private planes. This rule, reportedly stemming from a past incident with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, has caused some controversy surrounding JLo's travel preferences.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship Issues Stem From Their Pets at Home: Reports Reveal

According to Fox News, Lopez was deeply upset upon discovering an alleged fling between her then-husband Marc Anthony, and a flight attendant. This incident led JLo to ban female flight attendants in service for her private flying. An anonymous source disclosed, "She hates flight attendants because her ex-husband Marc Anthony had an affair with one when they were married."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This isn't the only aspect of Lopez's life where strict rules are applied. Before tying the knot with her current husband Ben Affleck, Lopez reportedly imposed a strict diet and workout plan on him, including a requirement for 100% sobriety. Previous reports by corporate flight attendants put the issue in the limelight of how JLo restricts female attendants and arrives with her batch of male assistants. One attendant shared an incident where the plane had to turn around because of this rule, causing inconvenience and additional travel arrangements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 Million Mansion Has a History of Tragic Criminal Activities

Recently, a male United Airlines flight attendant shared an encounter with Jennifer Lopez, describing an incident where she allegedly displayed rudeness. According to the flight attendant, despite offering her a drink, Lopez refused to acknowledge his presence and communicated through her assistant. On the other hand, the couple's new California home created a buzz in recent times. Situated at Wallingford Drive in Beverly Hills, California, the mansion is supposed to be the home sweet home of this Hollywood power couple. However, what many might not know is the dark history that shrouds this opulent property, as per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: Host Jimmy Kimmel Embarrassed Jennifer Lopez for Not Inviting Him to Her Wedding With Ben Affleck

One anecdote traces back to former owner Curtis D. Somoza, now serving a 25-year sentence for orchestrating a notorious Ponzi scheme. Somoza's fraudulent schemes led to the exploitation of 64 individuals. The eerie revelation has left fans and followers a bit worried about the couple's choice of future home. Following Somoza's ownership, the mansion fell into the hands of Saudi Prince Majed Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 2015. However, this period in the mansion's history is tainted by reports of the prince's alleged involvement in a series of sexual abuses against multiple women.

One of my clients is a flight attendant and she sometimes works on private flights. She says Jlo is the worst celebrity she’s ever had. You’re not allowed to speak to her, you ask what she’d like to drink to her assistant even though she’s right in front of her. — Monica (@MissMonica49) May 11, 2023

Such instances in the past of the mansion have led to the depreciation of the overall value of the opulent property. Despite the somber history, Bennifer's mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, 15 fireplaces, a capacious 12-car garage, a swimming pool, and a sports complex combined with a gym and boxing ring, a comprehensive spa, and a dedicated wine cellar.

More from Inquisitr

"Friendly Exes" Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in Playful Banter at Son Samuel's Basketball Game

Jennifer Lopez 'Lashes Out' At Husband Ben Affleck's Female Fans in Recent Outing: "Back Off, Bi**H"