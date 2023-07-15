Johnny Depp Is Reportedly Open to Working With Disney Again Despite Feeling Betrayed

Undoubtedly, the last few years have been quite complicated for Johnny Depp. The actor was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, which resulted in him losing out on many opportunities. Speculations of Depp's most famous role Captain Jack Sparrow returning to the movies were doing rounds on the internet, which Disney refuted.

However, an exclusive source said that Depp is open to working with Disney again, even though he felt betrayed by the rejection at the time, reports People. The source said, “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

The New York Times, on June 5, reported that Disney was "seemingly inching to keep the door open” to work with Depp again.

The potential comeback of Jack Sparrow is expected again, just a year after the defamatory lawsuit and its trials between Depp and his ex-wife. The verdict by the jury of seven largely favored Depp, and Heard won one of the three counterclaims she made.

However, Depp had previously told People that the news of his return to the Pirates of the Caribbean movies was false. He also is said to have shot down any possibility of a return even if it was for a huge sum of $300 million.

With his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard and the recording of the trials still circulating online as well as the mixed reactions from the people in the industry and outside, Depp has to find his way through the storm again.

While the industry was also confused about his comeback, an ex-Disney executive told PEOPLE, “I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack is back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.” “With Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is a huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises,” he added.

Post the trials, Depp has maintained his silence and recently made a public appearance to promote his new film, Jeanne du Barry, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Heard also maintained her silence till six days ago. Last week she made an appearance at the Taormina Film Festival to promote her new film In The Fire. She expressed her joy in an Instagram post recently, which read, “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend.”

Thousands of people liked the post and many said that they missed seeing her on screen and that they were very happy that she is finally back to the movies. She also shared a picture and captioned it as, “What a reception… Thank you to all of my fans and supporters. I am so touched,” expressing her gratitude.

