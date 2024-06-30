Half-Sisters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump Had Differences While Growing Up

The Trump children have often been in the news, generating rumors about their relationships with their siblings. Not just them, several other celebrity siblings also draw immense attention from the public and media. Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump are probably the most notable examples as they both always seem to be in the limelight. However, they had a lot of differences while growing up. Tiffany lived in California with her mother Marla Maples, while Ivanka was raised in New York with her brothers Eric and Don Jr., as HOLA Magazine reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown

Growing up, Ivanka pursued the same business program as her father at the Wharton School of Business and demonstrated a strong commitment to her education. In contrast, Tiffany chose to pursue a career in the School of Arts and Sciences. According to one of Ivanka's former classmates, Jared Work, she was very dedicated to her studies. He said, “My sense was that she was a little removed from the typical bar scene in college, but I feel like she always handled herself with a lot of class and dignity." On the other hand, Tiffany joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and enjoyed balancing her social life with her studies.

She also pursued a major in sociology with a focus on law and completed her studies in 2016. Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, an insider reported last year that the half-sisters are now forging a closer bond. The person said, “They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America. Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks." He added, "They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami."

Tiffany also relocated to New York City after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2016, fostering a closer relationship with Ivanka. As reported by Nicki Swift, talking about this, Ivanka said, "It's wonderful because she's right here in New York. She'll come with [me and my husband Jared to our country house] on weekends sometimes, and she's always with my kids She's a really good person." Despite living far away, having different mothers, and a noticeable age gap, reports indicate that Ivanka and Tiffany maintained a strong bond. Ivanka has also discussed her relationship with Tiffany and expressed her affection for her.

She once said, "We would see each other on all of the holidays and talk to each other frequently. She's my little sister! I've been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her." In the book The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life, Ivanka recounted an incident when Tiffany sought her advice on how to approach their father about getting a credit card. She said, "Big Sis did an end-around to save Tiffany the trouble. I didn't tell her, of course, but I went to our father and suggested he think about surprising Tiffany with a credit card for Christmas, with a small monthly allowance on it. Sure enough, he did just that. Tiffany was thrilled and relieved. And so appreciative."