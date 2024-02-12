Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Spending Time Apart After Being Inseparable Amid Divorce Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found themselves spending more time apart lately. Leading to alternative methods of communication as they navigate their busy schedules and other numerous commitments. Their relationship, once characterized by inseparability, has reportedly shifted. It has prompted speculation about the state of their marriage. Especially after they spent New Year's apart. According to a source, their recent interactions have primarily involved texting and phone calls, indicating a departure from their previous closeness.

Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris ; (R) Instagram | @blakeshelton

The couple, who got married in 2021 after meeting as judges on The Voice, has been the subject of marital issues in recent weeks. Stefani, 54, and Shelton, 47, have been concentrating on their busy schedules and impending prospects. Following their separation for New Year's, many started to wonder if the couple was getting a divorce.

An insider recently told Life & Style, "They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months. It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone. Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed." The insider continued, "Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing." The journal was informed by a source after the New Year's holiday that Stefani and Blake's marriage was "definitely in trouble." They went on, "Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time." "The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result," as per The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Talk of the couple's failing relationship has been simmering beneath the surface as they concentrate on their ambitions. Shelton has been occupied with getting ready for his upcoming Back to the Honky Tonk tour, which begins later this month. The country music artist has been actively promoting his additional performance dates on the internet.

Along with marketing Season 2 of his game show Barmageddon, which has a bar theme, Shelton has been busy with the opening of his new restaurant and bar, Ole Red, in Las Vegas. In addition, Stefani has some intriguing events planned, such as a concert at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in 2024. Stefani will perform at the game's TikTok Tailgate and attend the 2024 NFL Super Bowl LVIII, adding to the list, as per People. She recently declared that she would be joining No Doubt again for a performance at Coachella this year. Even though they might live in different locations in the upcoming months, Gwen earlier this week appeared to deny reports that they were having relationship problems. The Rich Girl singer shared a photo of a couple hugging and grinning at the camera on Instagram, taken using a Polaroid camera. Even though Stefani and Shelton have been spending a lot of time apart lately, there are still persistent rumors about their divorce, which cast doubt on their relationship.