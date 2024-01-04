In the glimmering realm of Hollywood, celebrities often find themselves entangled in legal battles with tabloids. One such instance involved Tom Cruise, who took legal action against Life & Style and In Touch magazines back in later 2013. The $50 million lawsuit revolved around false claims regarding Cruise’s relationship with his daughter, Suri. It all began when Life & Style published misleading information implying that Cruise had abandoned his daughter, Suri, after his divorce from Katie Holmes. The false claims nudged Cruise to the extent that he decided to take a firm stand against what he deemed 'disgusting lies' about his relationship with Suri.

As per The Things, his attorney, Bert Fields, emphasized, “Tom doesn’t go around suing people, he’s not a litigious guy. But when these sleaze peddlers try to make money with disgusting lies about his relationship with his child, you bet he’s going to sue.” As per The Guardian reports, In Touch’s cover lines were, "44 days without Tom. Abandoned by Daddy. Suri is left heartbroken as Tom suddenly shuts her out and even misses her first day of school." The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a settlement was reached, although specific terms were kept under wraps.

The joint statement from attorneys for Cruise and Bauer Publishing (Life & Style's parent company) conveyed, "Bauer Publishing, as well as In Touch and Life & Style magazines, never intended to communicate that Tom Cruise had cut off all ties and abandoned his daughter, Suri.” Cruise said, "She is a very happy child, and we have a wonderful relationship and cheerful phone calls. She has never indicated, in words or substance, that she has ever felt abandoned by me," as per ABC News reports.

As per Vanity Fair's sources, Cruise’s primary objective in pursuing the lawsuit was to put an end to such slanderous reporting. Holmes, Cruise’s ex-wife, also expressed her discontent with media inaccuracies surrounding Cruise’s relationship with Suri. Holmes took issue with reports indicating that Cruise was not involved in Suri’s college application process, refusing the claims. Despite their divorce, Cruise continued to fulfill his financial obligations, making substantial child support payments amounting to $4.8 million. TMZ reported that Cruise was obligated to pay $400,000 annually until Suri turned 18, covering various expenses such as medical, dental, insurance, education, and extracurricular costs.

The legal action taken by Cruise shed light on the darker side of celebrity journalism and the impact false narratives can have on a public figure's personal life. Cruise's commitment to defending his relationship with Suri and seeking justice serves as a notable example of a celebrity taking a stand against media misinformation. In the world of tabloid drama, this lawsuit stands as a reminder that even the biggest stars are not immune to the consequences of false reporting.

