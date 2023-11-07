Trump and His Attorneys Make ‘Spiteful’ and ‘Antagonist’ Remarks About Haters in NY Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump and his legal team have adopted a strategy of calculated antagonism in his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York, designed to provoke the presiding judge, Arthur Engoron, into a significant reaction. The aim is to create a scenario where the judge's actions can be leveraged for a potential appeal in the case. This controversial approach has raised eyebrows and generated considerable attention, as it walks a fine line between legal tactics and political maneuvering.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

Also Read: ‘Red-Faced’ Donald Trump Lashes Out at Judge During $250M Fraud Trial Testimony

The strategy of antagonizing a judge to elicit reversible errors is not a new concept in the legal world. Celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who defended Trump during his first impeachment, has pointed to the "Chicago 7 disruption strategy," which involves pushing the judge to the point of making significant mistakes that could lead to convictions or verdicts being reversed on appeal. Trump's legal team appears to be banking on this approach, as per Y! News.

“One of the tactics is to antagonize the judge to a point of causing reversible errors,” celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz tells us of the strategy. “That is what happened in the Chicago 7 case." More: https://t.co/bfLjagPWKs https://t.co/bfLjagPWKs — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 6, 2023

Recent developments in the trial have showcased the extent of Trump's defiance, including attacks on Judge Engoron's court clerk, repetitive questioning of prosecution witnesses, and raising prohibited legal arguments. Trump has even questioned whether the judge might order his remand to jail, although it's considered unlikely by legal experts. The former president has been advised that even if remanded, legal maneuvers could likely prevent him from spending time behind bars. Some of Trump's advisors have reached out to outside attorneys to prepare for such a scenario, albeit with mixed success.

Judge Engoron has finally snapped and showed his true biased character. Today he snapped on Trumps attorney and denying he had any clue about a complaint against his top clerk in which she violated judicial law with her excessive donations to democrats.



The fact is that Judge… pic.twitter.com/MHptiN1Hp2 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) November 3, 2023

Also Read: The Trump Administration Contemplated Subjecting Noncitizens to 'Ideological Screenings'

Intriguingly, discussions have also emerged within Trump's 2024 campaign team about the potential fundraising boost they could receive if the judge were to attempt to incarcerate Trump, even for a brief period, “All the cash in the world,” one Trump political adviser says. This suggests that there may be a political angle to this legal strategy. Judge Engoron's response to Trump's provocations remains uncertain. While legal experts concede that an ordinary citizen might have faced jail time by now for such behavior, Trump's unique position as a prominent political figure and the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner makes any decision regarding incarceration politically sensitive.

Wow. Look at this fundraising email that the @NRSC sent out today while President Trump was testifying in his own trial.



This is SHAMEFUL. @TeamTrump @LaCivitaC @JasonMillerinDC @TheStevenCheung pic.twitter.com/NAzKWzeUn1 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 6, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Allegedly Wishes to Take ‘Revenge’ on the Justice Department and Other Critics

Trump's behavior during his recent testimony in the civil fraud trial exemplified his approach, with a tendency to evade straightforward questions and engage in partisan rhetoric. He utilized the opportunity to defend himself using familiar language from his public statements, Twitter, and stump speeches, even attacking the judge during an afternoon break on his Truth Social platform. Despite numerous reprimands from the bench, Trump's legal team argued that his unique position warranted a different approach.

THIS TRIAL IS RIDICULOUS, ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!



Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:49 AM EST 11/06/23 pic.twitter.com/j9jDPnyOlu — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 6, 2023

The civil fraud trial centers on allegations that Trump and his organizations fraudulently inflated asset values to secure more favorable loans. During his testimony, Trump boasted about the value of his brand, echoing a strategy he employed when launching his political career, as per BBC News. He argued that his assets were worth much more than reported and that the banks he allegedly defrauded were fully reimbursed.

🚨🚨NEWS: Donald Trump appears to have been calmly, expertly guided into an admission of fraud under questioning from the NY Attorney General's lawyer today.



Referring to Page 105 of a Deutsche Bank term loan agreement, the lawyer asks Trump if he signed the guaranty. Trump… pic.twitter.com/tftkOGEKP0 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) November 6, 2023

This trial is just one of four criminal trials Trump faces, each with potential jail time, setting the stage for a legal and political showdown as he continues to maintain his role as the Republican frontrunner and a former president. The outcome of these legal battles will significantly impact his political future and the landscape of American politics.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump’s Campaign ‘Beckoned’ Ron DeSantis and Other GOP Candidates to Get Out of the Way

Eric Trump Rants About Potholes and Killers Outside the Courthouse After His Trial