Kanye West may have taken a hiatus from the world of making music ever since he dealt with backlash for his antisemitic comments in the past. Not only did his career take a dip, but also his marriage with ex-wife Kim Kardashian completely fell apart like a domino effect. However, just a month after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized, he went on to marry his Yeezy colleague Bianca Censori and appeared to be happy. Regardless of his career and complicated love life, West is a very dedicated father and loves all his children dearly. Especially, his daughter North. This is why he allegedly felt torn apart after hearing North’s earnest cry on a recent episode of The Kardashians and decided to spend some quality time with her.

According to The Daily Mail, the Runaway singer watched the episode in which his daughter complained of living in her $60 Million Calabasas mansion surrounded by luxury, nannies to take care of her, and ample security. On the reality television series, Kardashian got very candid about her daughter North’s outbursts and her parenting journey as a single mother.

Kardashian gave an account of the time her daughter spent time with her father’s place and returned wanting the same lifestyle as her dad. Kardashian said: “She’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.” She adds: “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!”

This reportedly broke her dear father’s heart when he watched it…A source close to West claimed that “Kanye needed to spend time with North” after he took notice of her reaction. The source elaborates on the rapper’s reaction: “After he saw what Kim said on the show he broke down because he realizes how much North needs him.” Furthermore, the source alleges: “Hearing this from Kim about North angered Kanye and made him very upset.” Lastly, the source claimed that North was very much a “daddy’s girl” and her father desperately misses seeing her every day.

It didn’t take long for the American Boy rapper to react and so after talks with his ex-wife, he whisked her away for a daddy-daughter trip to Dubai earlier this month. But the twist was, he didn’t take Censori along. Usually, when he’s spending time with North, Censori is almost always spotted by paparazzi alongside the duo. For her to be ditched on the trip is strange indeed.

Nonetheless, as per sources, there seemed to be a mutual understanding of the necessity for Censori to be absent from the trip. A source claimed that “Kanye needed to spend time with North [alone] and Bianca understood it.” In light of recent events, neither West nor Censori nor their representatives have issued a comment.

