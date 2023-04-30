RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein to Receive $8K Per Month in Temporary Support From Ex Amid Divorce Battle

The ongoing divorce battle between Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her plastic surgeon ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein has taken a new turn. A judge, Abby Cynamon, has ruled that Lenny must pay Lisa $8,000 per month in temporary support, cover their children's expenses, such as school fees and extracurricular expenses, and pay $60,000 of Lisa's legal fees. The decision comes after Lisa argued that her $30,000-per-episode salary is "woefully insufficient" to maintain the lifestyle she and her children are accustomed to, as per Page Six. According to the news outlet, Lenny is also tasked with "maintaining the quo" of the family, alongside paying for their medical insurance.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Gustavo Caballero

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Lisa has argued that her work on the Peacock series as a part-time employee is insufficient to maintain the lifestyle of her and her children. The documents also stated that throughout the marriage, Lisa primarily served as a homemaker and mother. Court documents indicated that Lenny, on the other hand, "has significant and substantial assets and earns millions of dollars a year as [a] successful plastic surgeon. Without [Lenny’s] contribution, [Lisa] could not provide for the needs and necessities of life as they were established during their marriage."

As part of the court ruling, Judge Abby Cynamon has also ordered Lenny to pay Lisa's legal team a sum of $60,000 directly. This comes after reports revealed that Lisa owed her attorneys a total of $85,000.

For months, Lisa Hochstein, the 40-year-old reality TV star, has been battling for temporary support amid her divorce proceedings. She even claimed that she could no longer afford to purchase essentials such as diapers and food because her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein had allegedly cut off her credit cards.

Lenny denied Lisa's claims, saying she could have purchased essential items such as food and diapers using the Insta-Cart app he had linked to his bank account. He also accused Lisa of making excessive demands for money. In court documents filed last year, Lenny claimed that Lisa was out of control with her spending, running up a $9,000 tab for designer items in a single week. During the fifth season reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa admitted that her lavish spending habits contributed to their divorce.

The couple married in October 2009 and filed for divorce in May of last year. Lenny has since been dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. Lisa's legal team previously argued that Lenny's financial support was necessary for her to provide for their two children, Logan and Elle, and to maintain their quality of life. Judge Cynamon's ruling will remain in effect until the couple reaches a settlement or until the court issues a new order.