Andy Cohen Makes Savage Dig at Ryan Seacrest While Co-Hosting New Year’s Eve Special

The Andy Cohen versus Ryan Seacrest drama continued as a much-awaited New Year's Eve tradition continued live on air.

While co-hosting an annual special with Anderson Cooper, 56, on CNN on December 31, Andy Cohen again disparaged Ryan Seacrest. The Bravo star initially discussed Ryan live on TV in 2021, on his New Year's Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper, per The Sun.

When Seacrest was anchoring Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC two years ago, Cohen and Cooper became visibly drunk, particularly Cohen, who made fun of Seacrest during the segment. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said on the December 2021 special. “I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Later, during his SiriusXM radio show, Cohen expressed regret. "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing, is that I slammed the ABC broadcast," he shared, apologizing sincerely. "I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he's a great guy. I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

It’s 9 pm and Andy Cohen has already mentioned Ryan Seacrest. A woman has a bag in the bottle on stage and Anderson is currently uncomfortable #cnn #cnnnewyears pic.twitter.com/HYvNIAwAa6 — 🌷Marie🌷 (@AshDee04) January 1, 2024

It seems this year - he'd like to move on, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Just want to point out I made a big effort. We waved at Seacrest. He saw us waving so he cannot go around saying that I dissed him.” Cooper tried to chime in and stop him from commenting on the fiasco again, saying, “Don’t start it. Don’t even mention it.” But Cohen responded, “I’m not starting it. I’m just keeping it real clean. We have waved. A connection has been made.”

Cooper reported that they spoke kindly to Seacrest. “We complimented his outfit,” he said. “He looked great. He’s in a very nice tux.” Cooper commented, “This is Andy stirring the pot.” Cohen replied, “Not really. Just keeping it clean. I’m keeping my side of the street clean this year.”

The feud from 2021 spun way out of control. After taking a few too many shots, the Watch What Happens Live presenter lost all filters while ringing in 2022, which finally resulted in CNN prohibiting alcohol on the show to prevent further unrest. The news that the TV corporation had lifted the ban and permitted the two to drink while ringing in 2024 delighted fans. The two TV personalities are limited to one shot every hour, though.

the world is slowly healing through anderson cooper and andy cohen taking shots on #cnnNYE and hearing anderson’s giggle pic.twitter.com/ImLsVh7351 — Sarah Whitman (@sarahwhitmaan) January 1, 2024

Fans flocked to X, the old Twitter, to post happy pictures of themselves on social media. One viewer wrote, "ANDY COHEN AND ANDERSON COOPER ARE IN FACT DRINKING AGAIN ON AIR THIS YEAR!! LET’S GOOOOO!!" A second fan wrote elated, "CNN IS ALLOWING ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN DRINK ON NYE LIVE."

"If I can’t watch Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper get absolutely obliterated, I’m not interested," a fourth revealed. Another agreed, saying, "Nothing says Happy New Year Eve watching Andy Cohen give Anderson Cooper Tequila shot at 8:05 EST. Love it!"

