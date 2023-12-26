Jewel and Kevin Costner Are Exploring Their New Connection and Having Fun: “There’s a Spark There”

Rumors of a budding romance between Kevin Costner and singer Jewel have been ignited following a serendipitous introduction set up by Richard Branson at a recent charitable affair. The whispers gained momentum as their playful chemistry took center stage during a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation held on Necker Island within the British Virgin Islands, as detailed by OK! Magazine. Captured in snapshots, Costner, beaming with delight, tenderly grabbed Jewel's waist while the songstress addressed the crowd with a microphone in hand. Their bonding extended beyond the event, as Jewel expressed her gratitude to Costner via an Instagram post, acknowledging his steadfast support for the noble cause.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By (L) Alberto E. Rodriguez; (R) Jason Kempin

Also Read: Kevin Costner Splurges on an Expensive Guitar During Christmas Amid Romance Rumors With Singer Jewel

Moving ahead, according to OK! Magazine, a source revealed, “Richard played matchmaker, and Jewel and Kevin hit it off instantly. They’ve been seeing each other quietly ever since, meeting up at her home in Colorado and his beach house in California. It’s early days but there’s a spark there." This is happening in the aftermath of a messy divorce from his spouse of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, earlier this year, as reported by Page Six. Contrarily, Jewel, a devoted mother to her 12-year-old son, Kase, from her previous marriage to Ty Murray, navigates her world of parenting amidst the evolving chapters of her personal life.

Moreover, insiders revealed that the newfound relationship with the songstress has catalyzed the actor to move past the complexities of his recent divorce, offering him a new emotional solace. This swift transition into a new romance has left a few individuals, notably Baumgartner, taken aback by the rapidity with which he has embraced this fresh chapter. "But she doesn't think it'll last. Of course, some people might attribute that stance to jealousy," the source added. Conversely, while the pairing of this couple may appear unexpected to many, they share a multitude of common interests and passions that unite them.

Also Read: Richard Branson Emerges as the Celeb Matchmaker Behind Kevin Costner and Jewel's New Romance

According to the source, “They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored. But Kevin wants to keep it low-key, and so does Jewel. They’re seeing where it goes and having fun." Another source revealed that "he's warming up to the idea of dating again. He's not looking for anything serious, but companionship would be nice." He's eager to transition beyond the separation, which was a challenging journey compounded by contentious disputes, particularly regarding custody battles over their children.

Singer Jewel shared a video reaffirming her love of cowboys amid her rumored romance with "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner.



The singer posted a video on social media, at first poking fun of herself after waking up and looking "like three miles of bad road" in Las Vegas. — asjad (@asjad90921697) December 18, 2023

Also Read: Inside Kevin Costner's Divorces From His Ex-Wives- Cindy Costner And Christine Baumgartner

Additionally, reports unveiled that this divorce ranks among the most difficult things he has faced. Moreover, in his statement in September, Costner openly acknowledged the profound toll the dispute had exacted upon him, shedding light on the emotional weight he bore throughout. He said, "I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process. I am going to need to take some time for myself. ... I have a lot to contemplate — what I have to do versus what I want to do."

More from Inquisitr

Christine Baumgartner Relieved Ex Kevin Costner Didn’t Choose a 'Fame-Seeking Bimbo' After Divorce

Kevin Costner and Jewel Spotted Getting Close in the Caribbean, Ignite Romance Rumors