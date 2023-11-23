In an amusing turn of events, Blake Shelton playfully expressed faux disagreement over his glamorous wife, Gwen Stefani, returning to Season 24 of The Voice after his departure at the end of Season 23. While Stefani may long for Shelton's on-screen presence, their relationship transcends the confines of the television screen. As filming for The Voice Season 24 wraps up, Stefani is set to return to Oklahoma as the couple shares more than just professional space together.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Calls Husband Blake Shelton a ‘Loser’ as the Couple Battle It Out on Game Show

During a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show in November 2023, Shelton jokingly dismissed any notion of helping Stefani with her high-fashion looks, stating, “What are you talking about? You know I don’t help. Of course not.” However, Shelton pivoted when discussing life in Oklahoma, emphasizing that he does assist Stefani in preparing for the country weather. “I will help her with how to be prepared if we’re going to Oklahoma,” Shelton admitted. “It’s like, ‘Hey … it’s cold.’ Or, ‘It’s hot there, so, bring whatever stuff. Be ready.’” Shelton humorously speculated that Stefani might not have been adequately prepared for the weather, leading her to resort to wearing some of his belongings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

For Stefani, living in Oklahoma with Shelton was an unexpected but beautiful experience. Despite initial reservations about the country lifestyle, Stefani expressed her newfound appreciation, stating, “I am not a dirt person, a bug person, I don’t like that much humidity. But it’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you’re going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there.” While the country life may have been an unexpected twist for Stefani, she recognizes the transformative impact Shelton has had on her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Also Read: Blake Shelton Jokes About Wife Gwen Stefani for Joining 'The Voice' After His Exit

Opening up about her relationship, she shared, “He’s changed my life … when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.'” During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Shelton admitted that Stefani 'is just the right girl for the job' after he departs from the NBC reality show. "I think I'd put out there to the press too, because everybody wants to know, like, why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show? And it's like, well, for the family, you know, for more family time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Network (@usanetwork)

Also Read: When Blake Shelton Made a Joke About Him and Gwen Stefani Being Brother and Sister

And then the very next announcement was Gwen's coming back," Blake said before adding jokingly, "So maybe she doesn't want too much family time. I don't know. Money talks." As per E! News, the Nobody But You hitmaker went on to add: "If it shows you anything, like, we're completely not involved in each other's decision-making when it comes to our careers," he noted. "She's Gwen Stefani and that's its machine, you know what I'm saying, and so it's like, 'Oh wait, oh you're going back? Because I just quit. So I'll catch you next spring.'"

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Longs for Husband Blake Shelton Backstage on 'The Voice' Ever Since He Quit the Show

Blake Shelton Recalls His First Meeting With Wife Gwen Stefani: "She Rode a Minivan..."