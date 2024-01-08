Pete Davidson Sparks Concern After Canceling Several Shows And Thrashing His Trailer On Movie Set

Pete Davidson is attempting to strike a balance between advancing his career and his stays in rehab. The King of Staten Island actor has been open about his addictions, borderline personality disorder, and PTSD after being diagnosed in 2017. “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” he revealed during a conversation with Variety's Actors On Acting then. But following his recent release from rehab, Davidson has been acting strangely, canceling many engagements and damaging his trailer while filming his new crime drama, Riff Raff.

As per The US Sun, On December 22 and 23, The Angry Birds Movie 2 star unexpectedly canceled his stand-up performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, citing "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason. The notable theatre notified ticket holders via email of the cancelation many hours before Friday's performance. Fans were guaranteed to receive their money in their accounts within 30 days with a complete refund the email message read. "We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage," the official statement said. Shows were also canceled in Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Wisconsin as per Ticketmaster's event listings.

In Touch Weekly reported that Davidson was going through a rough mental phase, the Suicide Squad actor had to be restrained by crew members after displaying extreme rage on the sets of his new film. The incident occurred after a lone paparazzi had been circling the location in New Jersey in an attempt to snap a picture of his co-stars Ed Harris and Bill Murray. The comedian lost his cool and confronted the photographer after repeated pleas to leave them alone. After that, he stormed back to his trailer and demolished things. "He a good guy and everyone likes him,” a source stated, who also revealed that Davidson smoked a lot of pot. “He’s obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him.”

Davidson's fanbase voiced their concern on Reddit forums saying, "He has BPD. I do as well. I'm a lot better, but I'm 60. The late 20s are hard. I hope he's in-house and getting good help," one fan said. A second fan added, "I don't know Pete and I respect his privacy so I almost feel a little guilty for being concerned for him (I have no right to stick my nose in).

"But I do identify with a lot of the qualities of BPD. I really hope he's got some good support around him," a third fan supported. "I’m telling you, as someone with BPD, if I had the money, I would absolutely check into treatment as and when I need to," a fourth fan commented.

A fifth fan said, "Sounds like Pete might be getting another 'tune-up.' (Which is great. The holidays are difficult for even those of us with fairly stable mental health.) "If that's the case, I'm glad he's getting whatever help he might need," someone else thought," a sixth fan noted. After his alleged breakup with actress Chase Sui Wonders the seasoned comedian has been keeping himself away from the limelight, "He doesn't do anything these days. He just hangs in his room and watches TV. He doesn't come out much and doesn't really do anything," a source revealed. The pair dated for less than a year before calling it quits in August 2023.

