Fans Are Worried for 'Traumatized' Pete Davidson As He Cancels His Show Last Minute

Pete Davidson often finds himself in the tabloids for his unique skills as a comedian and as an actor. Although he’s built an impressive career for himself through the years, he’s also more known for his tumultuous dating life. The actor has an equally dazzling list of women he’s dated in the past. Ex-girlfriends include Ariana Grande, Chase Sui Wonders, Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Cazzie David, and many more! Recently, the actor has been reportedly seeing supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. While Davidson is perhaps one of the most chill dudes one might encounter, his recent behavior has sparked concerns among fans.

As per The U.S. Sun reports, Davidson canceled his upcoming comedy performances which were on schedule for the 22nd and 23rd of December respectively. The shows were supposed to be held at the prestigious Beacon Theatre and were a highly anticipated event among fans of his. Merely hours before the show on the 22nd, the actor’s representatives sent out a blast email announcing the cancellation to all those who paid for the show and guaranteed a refund.

Furthermore, the emails claimed the money should be reflected in their accounts within 30 working days if not as soon as possible. Additionally, people who purchased tickets at the theatre were directed to the venue’s administration for further procedures. The statement in the email concluded on a curt note: “We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage.” What changed Davidson’s mind so suddenly remains an enigma for sure. But neither he nor his representatives have reached out for a comment to explain the cause of canceling the show.

I waited on delay trains for my boy Pete Davidson just for him to cancel it. It’s all good ig 😬 pic.twitter.com/RXlmSPLk0b — kratos (@pramethicine17) December 22, 2023

Fans weren't exactly thrilled about this out-of-the-blue news but were deeply concerned for the actor. Several of his well-wishers and die-hard fans took to X, formerly X, to express their thoughts for Davidson. One person asked worriedly: "Is Pete Davidson OK?" Another person said dejected: "Was excited to see Pete Davidson but his show just got canceled." Other critics appeared rather upset at the news and commented: "WHY DID PETE DAVIDSON CANCEL HIS PITTSBURG SHOW I WILL FIGHT HIM SO BAD I'M-"

I wouldn’t consider myself a Pete Davidson fan but that doesn’t mean I’m not concerned for his well-being. Any mental illness subjects you to many challenges, I know this firsthand. I hope Pete and all of us who are struggling find peace soon. — Marie (@marieecatherine) December 16, 2018

Amid a mix of some upsets, some fans strongly defended the actor and urged critics to back off and have some empathy. One such person strongly stated: "I think instead of people belittling Pete Davidson for canceling his shows, you should shut the f*** up." The fan urged others to be understanding of the fact that Davidson is an "extremely traumatized individual" who like others deserves to take some time for himself and is probably having a low moment.

This comes after news of Davidson attending a rehabilitation facility came to light earlier this year. According to reports by Page Six, a source claimed Davidson was indeed seeking help for his mental health. The Suicide Squad 2 actor was reportedly diagnosed with borderline Personality Disorder and PTSD back in 2017 at the age of 23 and has since been seeking appropriate help.

The source at the time claimed: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune-ups’ and to take a mental break. So that’s what’s happening.” Furthermore, in another interview with Variety's Actors on Acting, the star talked about his Bipolar Diagnosis and how difficult of a time it was for him. He recalled: "I was always just so confused all the time and just thought something was wrong and didn’t know how to deal with it." Fans of his eagerly await an official response from the actor and only wish for him to be well.

