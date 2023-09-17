In February 2007, Britney Spears had one of the most infamous meltdown episodes in pop culture due to her erratic mental breakdown. On February 16, the Toxic hitmaker went to a Tarzana hair parlor, Body and Soul Tattoo studio, late at night and personally shaved her head. She was then admitted to the hospital under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold, according to the US Sun. Spears was instructed to receive therapy for a full month at one of Malibu's most opulent rehab facilities. She paid $48,000 for a 30-day stay at the Promises Residential Treatment Center where she spent attending private counseling sessions.

Also Read: When Britney Spears Surprised a Little Fan in Hawaii and Threw a Pizza Party for Her Friends

As reported by Fox News, the treatment facility tucked in the lush Santa Monica Mountains is especially for wealthy celebrities looking for exclusive care and addiction therapy. It offers opulent extras including delicious gourmet meals, on-demand massages, 500-thread-count linens, and private, secluded rooms with fireplaces along with breathtaking beach views during the stay. The 16-person facility, which costs $1,600 per night, also has a personal trainer, a beautician, private counseling sessions, and no chores. The Mediterranean-style villa's expansive grounds feature two pools, tennis and basketball courts, and amenities for local horseback riding. "These people are wealthy, wealthy," Malibu Mayor Ken Kearsley said of the clientele back then. "They don't call them gourmet cooks there, they call them `recovery nutritionists.'"A typical healthy lunch served at the facility included: Korean short ribs, pot stickers, sashimi, Thai chicken coconut soup, and teriyaki chicken.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Michael Kovac

Spears had access to all the above amenities during her healing treatment, Steve Cron, a criminal defense attorney from Santa Monica, California, who had visited numerous clients at Promises had praised the remarkable infrastructure and the treatment program, "I've often said if I had nothing else to do and a substance abuse problem and had $40,000 lying around I'd go there for a vacation," he says. "All kidding aside, it's an outstanding program." As per Reuters, on March 21, 2007, she walked out of the affluent treatment facility, Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph had stated her release from the Promises Malibu Treatment Center “after completing their program.” “We ask that the media respects her privacy as well as those of her family and friends at this time,” it read.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by C Flanigan

Also Read: Here's Revisiting the Iconic 2003 MTV VMAs Kiss Between Britney Spears and Madonna 20 Years Later

As per the US Sun, years later in the 2019 documentary, Britney Spears - Breaking Point, the Criminal songstress revealed the real reason behind her 2007 meltdown. After a nasty argument with her ex-Kevin Federline, who denied her access to their two sons, Spears said she lost her temper and shaved her head. Tattooist Emily Wynee-Hughes recalled the night in the documentary, "I noticed her hair was gone. I remember asking her, 'Why did you shave your head?' And her answer was a bit weird. "It was, you know, 'I just don't want anybody, anybody touching my head. I don't want anyone touching my hair. I'm sick of people touching my hair.'" Hughes added, "It just didn't seem like they cared very much. I've felt this insane sense of anxiety and energy that felt so negative. It just seemed like everybody was waiting for the crash to happen."

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears and Her Alleged New Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz Call It Quits

Paul Richard Soliz Speaks up in Britney Spears Favor Amidst His Ongoing Criminal Case