The View always hits home, especially owing to its all-women panel that dives deep into many important issues of the day, be it social, cultural, or political. One of the co-panelists, Alyssa Farah Griffin, has been 'open' and 'vulnerable' about her anxiety struggles on the show. Besides, she is a former White House employee turned reality host, and Griffin is no stranger to the word 'mental health.'

The 34-year-old has been 'raw and real' about battling anxiety. Griffin transitioned from working in the White House during Trump's presidency in 2020 to joining The View. In between that, the political commentator 'lost her friends' and her mental balance, according to The Daily Mail.

Griffin resigned as the White House communications director on December 3, 2020, when he fired at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and claimed the elections had been 'rigged.' Since then, the co-host has been a vocal Trump critic on the talk show and otherwise. However, it hasn't been an easy way out for her.

Alyssa Farah Griffin former Trump White House Communications Director says she brought to Mark Meadows countless incidents of Trump towards Women.pic.twitter.com/kJRJRXEkSE — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) May 9, 2023

The exit from the White House cost her mental peace as she was the first senior Trump aide to quit his administration amid the 2020 election campaign against his Democrat rival, Joe Biden. The CNN political commentator received flak from her close friends, and at one point, she thought her 'career was over.'

"I lost a lot of friends, was getting a lot of criticism in the media, and really was thinking my career as I knew it was over and in some ways it was. It [was] the closing of a certain door and then became [the] opening of others," she told producer Brian Teta on Behind the Table podcast. Although she credited her husband, Justin, for supporting her throughout, she admitted it takes support from a village to help you come out of a negative loop. "Your spouse is going to be your best friend by definition," said The View host, adding, "But I also have my female best friend Alex."

Griffin continued, "No one can bear all of the anxiety of being my partner; you need to divvy up and, I think, have other friendships. No person can be your end all be all. I remember I was going through... not to go into all the spiraling periods I've had in my life... but I was going through a hard time after I resigned from the White House."

The former Trump employee faced harsh criticism from her ex-boss in recent times as well. Griffin, also a CNN contributor, said in a segment, "America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving lunatic, who sided with Vladimir Putin," in May 2023. She defended the network and called Trump 'radioactive for independents and moderates.' Infamous for not mincing his words while addressing his rivals, Trump responded to this 'attack': "Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," per The New York Post. He went on to call his former staffer "a loser then, and a loser now!"

