Guess Who’s Back — Trump's Stunning Victory Brings Out the Funniest Memes on Social Media

The verdict is in — Donald Trump is the winner of the 2024 presidential elections, beating out incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris with 279 electoral votes (thus far) in his favor to Harris' 223 (with several states yet to be counted), as per Reuters. While his supporters are undoubtedly overjoyed and celebrating his win, many of his critics have taken to social media to express their dismay at the outcome — using funny memes as a coping mechanism, almost as if laughter is indeed the best medicine.

Live look at Trump showing up to his speech tonight pic.twitter.com/xWQ5jSBn0F — greg (@greg16676935420) November 6, 2024

For most people, the irony of ‘protector’ Trump beating both female presidential candidates in the history of the country was not lost. One X user pointed out, “Trump is going to go down in history as the man who stopped the first female President. Twice.” Another uploaded a compilation of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s top soccer moments and drew a funny parallel: “Trump when it's time to prevent a woman from becoming president.”

Trump when it's time to prevent a woman from becoming presidentpic.twitter.com/H005V6NXSn — Martin VII (@Nedao454) November 6, 2024

Others hypothesized that Trump would eventually remove the 22nd Amendment during his next term (in some sort of an apparent power grab) — and envisioned his predecessor Barack Obama coming out of the woods to challenge the real estate mogul.

Obama in 2028 when Trump repeals the 22nd ammendment pic.twitter.com/ZnNgEqNQe8 — Jay 🍀 (@MALlKNABERS) November 6, 2024

Naturally, Trump’s victory wouldn’t have been possible without the support of others, and Elon Musk’s name has been attached to the campaign for a while now. As such, internet users couldn’t help but imagine how elated the billionaires will be feeling after their win with a funny reference to a Narcos meme.

Elon Musk looking at the election results tonight watching Trump win state after state pic.twitter.com/HvQcY6Rems — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 6, 2024

In a callback to one of Trump’s most recent stunts—where he ‘worked’ at the famous fast-food chain in Pennsylvania to garner more support for himself—someone tweeted, “Former McDonald’s employee Donald Trump has won the presidential election.”

Former McDonald's Employee and Garbage Man Donald J. Trump is most likely the next President of The United States of America pic.twitter.com/rS9GQUDpYv — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 6, 2024

The race between Trump and Harris was definitely a close one, and what helped the former win the White House was the crucial vote of Black men — who make up roughly 30% of all registered voters in the swing state, as per USA Today. So naturally, some X users couldn’t help but marvel at the fact that Harris, who is part African-American herself, lost in Georgia.

Donald Trump to Georgia pic.twitter.com/uqb9VEoktK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 6, 2024

In a funny Star Wars reference, comedian Tim Young posted, “Trump 2016: A New Hope. Trump 2020: The Empire Strikes Back. Trump 2024: Return of the Jedi.” Artist Matt Bernstein reflected on the politics of the time, writing, “i was 18 when trump was elected and will be 30 when he leaves office. it’s just bizarre. i want to know life without this.”

Trump 2016: A New Hope



Trump 2020: The Empire Strikes Back



Trump 2024: Return of the Jedi — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 5, 2024

Conservative British political commentator Lee Harris joked, “Breaking: Trump calls Keir Starmer to tell him he's going to make Britain great again,” with a laughing emoji. On the other hand, one X user even jokingly mentioned, “Anyone, Joe Biden is immune from all official acts. So here's how Trump can still lose: Call up CIA operat-“

No president next term. America needs to be single for a while to focus on herself. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) November 5, 2024

On a more somber note, someone else stated, "the only thing bringing me peace is that if trump wins, he can't run again. like that's an insane amount of cope but at least his terror will be over in 2028." But personal finance guru Douglas A. Boneparth joked, "No president next term. America needs to be single for a while to focus on herself."

Trump walking back into the White House on January 20, 2025! pic.twitter.com/ghSYwysV7E — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 6, 2024

Speaking of the current president, what got the internet particularly curious was how Joe Biden likely felt about the elections, given that he stepped out from the race earlier this year before Harris became the Democratic nominee. As such, while several people joked Biden may have voted for Trump as some sort of revenge towards Harris, others made hilarious edits showcasing an apparent camaraderie between the two presidents.

Joe Biden celebrates Kamala losing to Trump😂 pic.twitter.com/QpKqQ0uM6e — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) November 6, 2024

What also didn’t help was the fact that Jill Biden wore a red suit (a color traditionally associated with the Republican party) when she went to cast her vote. One X user asked, "Did Jill Biden just vote for Donald Trump? Wearing red while voting and knowing she will be photographed..." Similarly, a different person hypothesized, "i just know joe and jill voted for trump lmaooo."

Well, with Trump's victory, one of the most unprecedented election cycles in American history has come to an end. As The Guardian pointed out, this year has witnessed some of the most infamous, era-defining moments, from two alleged assassination attempts against Trump and his numerous civil and criminal trials to the swapping of Democratic candidates at the last minute. Irrespective of how one feels about the real estate mogul, one thing is for sure: Trump has made an incredible comeback this time around and changed world history in ways unimaginable.