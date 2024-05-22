From "Provocative" to "Pointless" Donald Trump's Biopic 'The Apprentice' Divides the Critics

Amid the 2024 presidential elections and the Hush Money trial, a film on the Republican front-runner Donald Trump was just the right push for the politician's dominating media presence. The Apprentice is an account of his life before MAGA when he became a renowned New York businessman. Although the film received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Festival de Cannes, here's what the critics have to say.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

While some journalists applauded the film for its brilliant performances and transformations, others called it a repetition of what people have already been fed by the media. In a now-deleted post, New York Times editor Karl Delossantos tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), "The Apprentice is woefully bad — and worse, pointless. A melange of Wikipedia plot points mixed with Donald Trump sound bites we’ve heard a thousand times that feel forced in," per Yahoo!

THE APPRENTICE - Origin story for the Orange one, the relationship between Master and Student revealed with a darkly comedic bent and Shakespearean tragic scope. Beautifully acted, terrific production design, a deep and provocative film that still manages to humanize #cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/3FX9aOUukE — Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Jason Gorber, the That Shelf film critic had more positive things to say about the film, "Origin story for the Orange one, the relationship between Master and Student revealed with a darkly comedic bent and Shakespearean tragic scope. Beautifully acted, terrific production design, a deep and provocative film that still manages to humanize."

Thesis that Trump is cold blooded and corrupt could resonate this November but maybe people will be sick of it? Hard to tell if audiences will welcome the film, but it’s hard to deny it will be talked about because of the dastardly things it portrays. So best pic is… maybe (2/2) — Brother Bro @Cannes (@withbrotherbro) May 20, 2024

Another film critic, Brother Bro, was impressed by the lead actor Sebastian Stan's remarkable transformation as Trump, "Really liked The Apprentice! Sebastian Stan's performance exceeded my expectations. Left feeling like this was a truthful dive into the ethos that guides Trump and of corruption in general. Kinda spoon-feeds you, but it had a strong thesis and was well done."

the apprentice reviewers saying jeremy strong gave an oscar worthy performance pic.twitter.com/8f1kt7mZo9 — jay (@kendallhosseini) May 20, 2024

Apart from the film experts and journalists, more people shared their reactions to The Apprentice on X, formerly Twitter. @ScreenSlate compared the film to Johnny Depp, "The Apprentice is like the 2016 Johnny Depp Funny or Die Trump thing but worse and 2 hrs long." @henchman21 commented, "A reminder, you don't have to see every movie or even talk about every movie. This is about The Apprentice."

They added a rape scene , like what is wrong with Hollywood — Gio🇳🇱 (@gioavelli) May 21, 2024

More criticism was followed by @filmwithyas who pointed out that the film needed more research considering the current political climate, "If you are going to make a film like THE APPRENTICE during an election year it better be brave enough to dive into the deep end, this is not. Sebastian Stan does well to evade a caricature-esqe performance & gets better by the minute. Editing & sound-mixing are evidently rushed."

I feel like "The Apprentice" is gonna run into the same commercial issue Oliver Stone's "W" did: you're making a movie about a guy for an audience of people who hate him, and expecting them to pay to spend time with them even though you're sick of the coverage of them. — David Leninhawk 🎃 (@DavidLeninhawk) May 20, 2024

Regardless of how the film made people feel, Jeremy Strong won nearly everyone's hearts as Roy Cohn. For instance, @FerideMercury sang praises, "The Apprentice is just too shallow to be taken seriously but my man Jeremy Strong once again overdid the assignment. He’s like this hardworking kid who writes 20-page essays for a simple homework."

Stan and Strong are pretty good here but it's so limp and boring - "Did you know Trump and Roy Cohn are bad?" Yeah no shit sherlock — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) May 20, 2024

@thethirdhan echoed the same sentiment, "The Apprentice: just because you've cast Jeremy Strong doesn't mean you need to rip off the Succession score!!!!"

The Apprentice debuted at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with multiple standing ovations from the audience. However, hours after the film premiered, the Trump campaign threatened a "defamation" lawsuit against the film's production in a statement to Variety by the Republican front-runner's spokesperson Steven Cheung.