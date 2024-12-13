When Donald Trump Hilariously Compared His Hair to an Animal: “What’s the Difference Between...”

Donald Trump’s wealthy lifestyle is no surprise given the amount he’s amassed over the years through his savvy business skills. Forbes recorded the President-elect’s net worth at a whopping $8 Billion! Apart from his role as a politician who is almost always in the limelight for numerous reasons, his legal troubles, and the ‘Never Surrender’ slogan that he strictly adheres to, Trump is also known for his weird hairstyle, as per The Gentleman's Journal.

According to award-winning celebrity hairstylist, Mathew Curtis, although Trump’s hairstyle may be a “strange creation - it’s also a bafflingly cleverly crafted structure”. Curtis credited a “really super-setting crafting spray” to how well his blonde locks get arranged in a slick hairdo. The hair enthusiast provided a detailed explanation of the Republican leader’s hair, including specifics only an expert would be able to point out. “Trump’s hair is a 9.3 or 10.3 in definition and a warm antique gold...something to match his age,” claimed Curtis. He also speculated Trump’s hair is perhaps dyed with the said color almost every 2 weeks and labeled the style as, “a back-to-front mullet with a new romantic fringe.”

The business tycoon has been time and again ridiculed for his hairstyle and is very well aware of it, as per Reuters. As such, he made sure to deliver a curt response on live television to all those critics who have made rather harsh remarks about his hair. In a 2011 Comedy Central Roast, his ‘roaster’ Whitney Cummings made a fiery reference to his 'terrible hair cut'. She compared Trump to the Baby singer and quipped, “Justin Bieber caught on fire.” Trump anticipated this and came prepared with a savage response of his own.

As soon as he took the mic, he pointed to his hair with a determined look in his eyes and declared, “Look how great my hair looks!” He went on to confess that he uses no form of hair products including but not limited to gels or even setting spray for that matter. He claimed that even though he doesn’t 'use anything' it still looked 'very good'. This confident statement earned a few cheers from the crowd who were eagerly listening to his retorts.

Subsequently, Trump asked, “What is the difference between a wet raccoon and Donald J Trump’s hair?” He paused for effect and then pointed out that it was his huge net worth at the time. “A wet raccoon doesn’t have $7 Billion f***** dollars in the bank!” His response earned a booming cheer of shouts mixed with applause and a few standing ovations. Fast forward to the present when Trump recently campaigned for his re-election, his old insecurity about his hair was on full display when he stopped many times mid-speech to look at his hair on the screen.