Fan Says Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Like Fame' in Real Life And 'Gets Bothered By The Attention'

Kourtney Kardashian is an eminent reality star and influencer from the critically acclaimed show The Kardashians. She’s primarily known for her savage comments on the show and her ravishing sense of fashion. Recently, Kardashian welcomed her first child with her husband Travis Barker. Since then she’s been missing in action from the public eye. Moreover, she’s also kept her private life on the down low since becoming a new mother. But, it appears that Kardashian prefers to remain outside the limelight as discussed by her fandom.

A popular platform on Reddit that usually discusses news related to the aforementioned show prompted a discussion about ever meeting any member of the family. In response, many took note of Kardashian’s behavior of being away from the spotlight despite being portrayed as someone who enjoys it. Many fans brought up this rather acute observation from her demeanor in public lately. But it seems that Kardashian keeping herself within her Calabasas home and away from her social media platforms isn’t of much concern. The conversation in the thread began with a person describing a detailed account of meeting the Poosh founder.

The fan claimed that Kardashian’s children go to their “cousin’s school” and it was during one such fortunate visit that they had an opportunity to briefly meet her. The person reminisces about Kardashian eagerly talking about how much she dislikes being famous. The user wrote, “She hates the fame and can get really upset about all the attention.”

Kardashian had made an appearance at a birthday party held in a pumpkin patch. The user claimed that it ended with her “yelling” at a few other parents at the event after “she thought they were taking pics of her.” Nonetheless, the user said noting, “Point is, she can be super bothered by the attention she gets and can be quite hostile about it.”

In light of Kardashian keeping mum about her private life a second person chimed saying, “I’m honestly most curious about Kourtney. I know the least about her personality.” This might be because the reality star might be giving off a rather mysterious yet enchanting aura herself. When in public, Kardashian usually prefers to keep to herself, but should a fan stop her, she politely stops by for a picture or a brief greeting and moves on.

Moving on, a final user on Reddit carefully echoed a previous commenter's thoughts about Kourtney’s alleged “hostility” with fans. The person claimed that despite not having a “personal story” about meeting them, there’s a “big difference” between the siblings. Moreover, the user highlights how Kim Kardashian treats her fans and attempts to “push Khloe and Kourtney to do the same.”

However, the person iterates a personal thought saying, “I feel like Kourtney is not really about it anymore and kinda gets more hostile with people now.” With hopes of future seasons looming, Kardashian is yet to confirm whether or not she’d make a return to the show given her newly begun journey of motherhood.