RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Accused of Assaulting Lenny in Hostile Incident at $10M Home: Docs

Lisa Hochstein of The Real Housewives of Miami was involved in an aggressive "tirade" against her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, which included "pushing" and verbal assault, at their $10 million Star Island mansion. According to the documents obtained by Page Six, Lenny, who regularly visits the Miami home multiple times a week, was met with a "verbal tirade" and allegedly subjected to "pushing" by Lisa when he entered the master bedroom to get his mail on May 10.

The documents state, “Upon entering the master bedroom, [Lisa] suddenly ran out of her combined bathroom and closet and surprised [Lenny] by engaging in a verbal tirade demanding to know why [Lenny] had entered the master bedroom. [Lisa] started pushing [Lenny] physically which caused him to retreat, and [Lisa] continued to pursue and follow [Lenny] while yelling at him."

As per the filing, Lenny, aged 56, stated that despite the option for Lisa, aged 40, to close the door after his departure from the room, she opted to "escalate" the situation by making a 911 call in his presence and accusing him of being the "aggressor." The Miami Beach Police Department representative verified that there was an incident at the residence in question, as per Page Six. According to the documents, when the police arrived at the $10 million Miami mansion, they determined that there was "insufficient probable cause" to arrest either the reality star or the well-known plastic surgeon for domestic violence.

In response to the recent allegations, Lisa informed Page Six that there has been a longstanding history of her needing to contact the police due to Lenny's behavior. She asserts that Lenny entered the bedroom without her consent while she was not fully dressed and persisted in remaining there, resorting to name-calling and taunting in front of their children.

Lenny has filed court documents as an emergency motion, seeking temporary full custody of their two children, Logan,7, and Elle,3. The judge issued a response to the motion on Friday, stating, "This matter does not constitute an emergency." Lenny argues that due to Lisa's alleged "behavior," it is in the best interest of the children to live with him, while Lisa should have scheduled visitation rights. He mentions in the documents that he would continue residing in their mansion and would financially support Lisa in finding another residence, despite previously claiming that she is causing significant financial strain.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, publicly announced their separation in May 2022. "Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina [Mazepa], but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us." Lenny provided a statement to US Weekly during that period.