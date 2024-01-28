Apart From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Here Are 6 Famous Celebs Whose Partners Are also in NFL

Beyond Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A Glimpse into the NFL's Celebrity Love Connections

In the glimmering domain of celebrity romances, the National Football League (NFL) stands out as a hub for power couples, where famous faces from several industries find love and companionship with football stars. While everyone knows about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the list just does not end there, there are several other popular personalities who have found their life partner on the football field. In the field of fame and sportsmanship, these couples flaunt the diversity and depth of love that transcends mere professions.

1. Candice Crawford Romo and Tony Romo

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, found his forever love in the charming Candice Crawford Romo. Their love story began in 2009 when Candice was interning for the Cowboys. Romo shared his gratitude for Crawford’s unwavering support, asserting, “I'm incredibly fortunate and lucky that I was able to end up with Candice Romo. When you get married, you know they have stuff in them and you love them for all the things and you know that's your person, but even more so now. It's like she's really sacrificed the time for me to be able to live out my dreams and to support me in that and to help me achieve it. And I think that that's a whole other level."

2. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s love story started with a normal dinner invitation after a chance encounter at a basketball game. Their commitment to remaining celibate until marriage added a unique touch to their relationship. In March 2016, Wilson proposed, and in the same year, they were married. The couple issued a joint statement when they started their production showing their admiration, “While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives. We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

3. Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk

The Bachelor Season 24 winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, and NFL player Jake Funk made their first official red carpet appearance at the ESPY Awards in July 2022. Sluss shared the backstory of her experience when she first met Funk, "My friends had to beg me to go because I was nervous going on a date with a stranger, someone I didn't know. Someone that would maybe ask me about the show or just ... seeing me on TV but not really trying to get to know me for me. What really stood out to me about him was he was the only guy that I have ever gone on a date with that didn't ask me about the show. We were able to keep things private and really get to know each other."

4. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

In 2014, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their dreamy family. With three kids, Simpson describes Johnson as "a good dad and a good man," She shared in an interview, "If you're in a relationship and it feels like it can't ever reach a deeper or a more connected level, I don't know. I just feel like [Eric and I are] somehow always sinking into something deeper and better. [If you're with somebody] that doesn't make you feel heard or safe or put you on a pedestal, or just honored in a way, it's not worth it. If you can't be authentically yourself while you're madly in love with somebody, you're not in the right relationship," the mother of three adds. "It's not serving you at all, or the other person, and it's selfish."

5. Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

As per Radar, the love between Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey ignited interest when McCaffrey liked one of Culpo’s Instagram pictures in May 2019. After a vacation together in Mexico and public appearances at Carolina Panthers games, the couple made their relationship official. Culpo and McCaffrey eventually embraced the limelight. Culpo at that time wrote on Instagram, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world.”

6. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Gymnastics sensation Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens celebrated their love with not one but two weddings. Their story began in March 2020, with the couple saying their vows at the Harris County Courthouse in April 2023 and having a second celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Owens humorously declared himself the "catch" in the relationship during a podcast interview in December. “This was a match made in heaven. There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.” he gushed during an interview.