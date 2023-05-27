Elon Musk's 'Painful' Dance Moves at Mexico Rave Go Viral: Internet Reacts to Awkward Performance

Elon Musk is "living it up" after stepping down as the CEO of Twitter. The Neuralink co-founder was spotted "partying the night away" at a trance music festival in Mexico earlier this month. Surrounded by fellow ravers at dance group Rüfüs Du Sol’s Sundream Baja music festival, the Tesla founder and EDM lover "danced like nobody is watching." However, netizens found Musk's dance moves "awkwardly painful" and "cringe-worthy."

aye y’all i’m at this party and elon musk is here just…dancing?? pic.twitter.com/IOCv5Jf5Jt — futuro (@futurexo) May 15, 2023

Videos of the rave music party have gone viral since. Musk is seen dressed in an all-black ensemble as he sways to the house number. He can also be seen mingling with the crowd, throwing his hands up and grooving to the beats, and at one point making a "heart symbol" as he enjoys the adrenaline rush and the "techno" ambiance.

According to Page Six, people were quick to criticize his fun moves on Twitter. "WTF ??? He’s dancing like he’s in pain,” one viewer commented. "Ew. Cringe worthy,” a second Twitter user said. "Oh that is pitiful!” a third person tweeted. “What a frigging dork.” wrote another user on the micro-blogging site. Many commenters took the opportunity to crack jokes at Musk's expense. "Oh dear. Having high school flashbacks. Not the good kind,” one follower joked. "Don’t think Dancing With the Stars will be calling anytime soon,” another Twitter user commented.

However, not all of them were too harsh on Musk. “Trust me that’s going to be the thing all summer. It’s called ‘I’m loaded and don’t give an [sic] f’ dance,” one fan tweeted in support. “He is also a human and deserves fun,” a second fan noted. "Guys sure as hell works a s–t tone [sic] so it’s great that he is having time to relax,” a third admirer wrote.

According to Entrepreneur, this is not the first time that Musk has shown off his dance moves. He had gone viral for his fist-pumping dance steps at the grand opening of Tesla's gigafactory in Berlin, Germany. Musk is also known to have recorded and released a track in 2020 titled Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe. The previous year, he dropped a rap song in tribute to Harambe the gorilla, who was shot at a Cincinnati zoo after a 3-year-old boy fell into his enclosure in 2016.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool

Recently the workaholic billionaire investor mentioned in an exclusive interview with David Faber from CNBC, that he has changed his sleep pattern to accommodate more rest into his hectic schedule. “I’ve tried [to sleep] less, but ... even though I’m awake more hours, I get less done. And the brain pain level is bad if I get less than six hours of sleep per night,” Musk explained.

Musk is known to hustle seven days per week taking only “two or three” vacation days per year. He advised his employees to not imitate his erratic lifestyle when it comes to hustling 24x7. “I’m also not saying people shouldn’t take vacations, I work seven days a week, but I’m not expecting others to do that,” Musk said.