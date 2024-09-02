Experts Alert Justice Department After Trump Admits to 2020 Election Interference

Prosecutors have now re-filed the charges against former president Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Trump recently spoke about these allegations during an interview on Fox News’ Life, Liberty, and Levin. In conversation with Mark Levin, he insisted that he had "every right" to interfere in the election process. His remarks soon went viral, with netizens and legal experts urging the U.S. Justice Department and Special Counsel Jack Smith to take notice.

Federal prosecutor, Joyce Vance, said, "There's no right to ‘interfere’ with a presidential election. This is the banality of evil right here—Trump asserting he can override the will of the voters to claim victory in an election he lost. And, he will do it again. We must vote against him in overwhelming numbers." Psychologist Dr. David A. Lustig also penned, "We’re now at that remarkable point where Trump’s sociopathic narcissism is working synergistically with his advancing dementia, leaving us with an incredibly nasty, malevolent, and Machiavellian bowl of oatmeal."

Another attorney echoed, "No one has the right to interfere with an election. Either 1) Trump believes his lies, or 2) Trump is old and delusional. Either way, he is unfit to be president." In a similar vein, an X user asked, "Isn't there a procedure where the prosecutor can simply request that the judge make a summary judgment because the evidence is so overwhelming?" Another comment read, "You do not, in fact, have the right to interfere with a presidential election. Also, can we skip all the trials about this, please, and move straight to sentencing? He just confessed."

During the interview, Trump amazed with polls having surged in light of his indictments, remarked, "Who ever heard, you get indicted for interfering in a presidential election where you have every right to do it, you get indicted and your poll numbers go up? When people get indicted, their poll numbers go down," as reported by Raw Story. Trump's indictment was updated following a Supreme Court ruling that presidents are only immune from prosecution for official duties, not private actions. Trump argued his actions were official, but prosecutors say he was acting as a private citizen.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Trump also warned that a Kamala Harris presidency would eliminate fracking in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania. As reported by Fox News, he said, "I call her comrade Kamala because she is radical Left. She's a radical Left Marxist. And that's what she is. And she'll destroy our country. There's not going to be any fracking in Pennsylvania." He added, "And for her whole life, she fought people like...I've never seen anything like it…look at the way she fought Justice Kavanaugh. The viciousness and the violence. She's a Marxist."