Ex-Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Says Trump’s 'Volcanic Temper' Means He Shouldn’t Be ‘Near Nuclear Codes'

A former Trump aide slammed Donald Trump's temper, saying it renders him unable to be a good president for the US. During an interview on MSNBC, Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and just wrote a book called Enough detailing her experience in the White House, said Trump, with his "volcanic temper", shouldn't be anywhere "near nuclear codes," Raw Story reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Also Read: Christie Calls Out Other GOP Candidates for Being 'Afraid to Offend Donald Trump'

Hutchinson is renowned for providing some of the most devastating testimony against Trump during the January 6, House committee hearings. The former Trump aide revealed that in December 2020, Trump threw a plate against a wall in response to then-Attorney General Bill Bar telling the Associated Press that there was no proof of widespread voter fraud in the previous election, which led to ketchup "dripping down the wall" of the White House. Trump refuted the accusations.

When MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell asked if the dish-throwing event was unique, Cassidy said it wasn't. "There are several, that's probably being a little too underestimating, there, Lawrence," she said, per Newsweek.

Hutchinson that the GOP primary front-runner losing his cool "several" times implies unstable conduct, rendering him unfit to serve as president once again. "Out of all of the reasons that Donald Trump should never be anywhere close to the Oval Office again, this may seem like a minor one, but his volcanic temper—He deserves to be nowhere near the nuclear code buttons," Hutchinson said.

Also Read: Liz Cheney Accuses Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity of Shielding Donald Trump Since January 6 Attack

"For Americans listening to this, to know that he reacts so irrationally to things that his own hand-picked Attorney General is telling him that is the truth. I think we should let the ketchup be displayed on the walls at Mar-a-Lago. I'm sure there's plenty of it down there nowadays."

WATCH: Cassidy Hutchinson: “When Donald Trump says something, I think that we as a nation do a big disservice to our own constituents and our neighbors when we don’t take what he says at face value.”



W/Jen Psaki #InsideWithJenPsaki pic.twitter.com/2muAY9NV1W — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) December 4, 2023

Also Read: Ex-Trump Golf Club Staffer Accuses Supervisor of Harassment, Says Alina Habba Tricked Her to Sign NDA

When asked whether she thinks Trump would become a dictator, Hutchinson stated that the former president poses an "extreme threat" to both American security and prosperity. "A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a fascist government," Hutchinson said. "I think Donald Trump prioritizes authoritarian rule over rule of law. Donald Trump has told us who he is for years and years, so for him to even joke about being a dictator, we need to believe what he says. Everybody needs to believe what he says, and we have seen that this is the trajectory it's going in."

Hutchinson's testimony in the Jan 6 committee hearings was crucial, given that she had first-hand knowledge. Hutchinson said that even though the former president knew that some of his followers had weapons on January 6, 2021, he still instructed them to march in the direction of the Capitol. She also claimed to have heard that Trump had tried to join his fans in rioting by grabbing the presidential limousine's steering wheel and lunging for a Secret Service agent's throat.

.@washingtonpost reports "Trump reacted to the column with “volcanic” anger and was “absolutely livid”"



I feel like I record some version of that in EVERY weekly list. And nothing happens. He is stark raving crazy. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 6, 2018

Hutchinson was allegedly asked by Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani whether she was “excited about the 6th,” a reference to the event that would take place at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. “We’re going to the Capitol, it’s going to be great, the president’s going to be there, he’s going to look powerful,” she recalled the former New York City mayor saying.

More from Inquisitr

Liz Cheney Considers Launching a Third Party to Thwart Trump’s Win: "Whatever it Takes"

Donald and Melania Trump’s Son Barron Enrolled in an Exclusive School Near Mar-A-Lago Estate