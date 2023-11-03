Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Made This Claim During Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Case Trial

Former President Donald Trump is presently engaged in a legal battle- The Civil Fraud Case, which is being held in New York. The trial puts him under the rigorous microscope of being on trial to finally declare whether or not he’s guilty in the case. But it isn’t just the twice-impeached former president who is going to be facing the music if found guilty. His two sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are also involved in this tumultuous time. All three of them are accused of manipulating financial records to further cement the growth of their company, the Trump Organization. In addition, the very same financial records allegedly facilitated securing loans and insurance to keep the company afloat.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Ready to 'Wear a Boot Over His Head' if Donald Trump Joins Him in a GOP Debate

According to a news story in Business Today, amid the ongoing trial involving many witnesses being called to the stand to testify of their claims against the three Trumps, just yesterday, Eric and Trump Jr. took to the stand to reveal their side of the story. Both sons were placed in powerful and influential positions in their father’s company when he assumed his position as President of the United States between 2017 and 2021. Eric and Trump Jr. were appointed as Executive Vice presidents of their dad’s company.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Chin

In a new turn of events, both brothers claimed they weren’t even remotely involved with the case that allegedly inflated their dad’s business illegally. Earlier, Judge Aruther Engoron was presented with valid documentation, video calls, emails, and other forms of proof by State Lawyer Andrew Amer, allegedly negating the brother's claims.

Also Read: When Donald Trump Was Offered a Golden Toilet Which He Turned Down Because He Already Had One

Each shred of evidence reflected their involvement in discussing the valuation of company assets such as trophy properties, upgrades to the valuation methodology for a golf course, and more. However, when Eric was asked about it, he claimed to be quite fuzzy-headed about recollecting those video calls and other forms of communication through which he discussed the aforementioned allegations.

Also Read: Donald Trump Seems to Be Self-Destructing Over His Gag Orders Because ‘He Doesn’t Give a Damn’

When cross-examined about the appraisal of the Trump family’s Seven Springs estate located in New York, Eric claimed, “Certainly I was aware of it, but I don’t think I was the main person involved, or even very involved.” His brother Trump Jr., on the other hand, blamed both the company’s accountants, who operated within and outside of the company. “They had more information and details on all of this than I would have,” noted Trump Jr.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Ferrey

As per ABC reports, this testimony comes just after Judge Engoron issued his ruling, which states that the former President and his sons, followed by the employees of the company, submitted "fraudulent valuations" to inflate asset values to obtain more desirable financial terms for loans and insurance. More information about further processes is highly anticipated. Neither Trump nor his sons or their representatives have issued an official statement or comment on the matter.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Jr. Testified for $250M Fraud Trail and Asked Courtroom Sketch Artist to Make Him Look ‘Sexy'

As Ivanka Trump Is Set to Testify, Mary Trump Says She Would Throw Her Father 'Under the Bus'