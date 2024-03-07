Elon Musk Addressed These Swirling Rumors After a Private Meeting With Donald Trump

Elon Musk is a prodigy in the world of technology who revolutionized the world of science through his companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and X, formerly Twitter. Over the years, his popularity simply skyrocketed much like his career's success. Being at such a high level opened a highway of high-profile connections. However, sometimes his connections can leave him vulnerable to different conspiracies. In this case, he was rumored to have donated monetary funds for the presidential race. This comes after Donald Trump recently met with Musk. However, it looks like Musk is clearing the air amid the rapid whispers of actually giving Trump the money per The U.S. Sun.

With legal hurdles leaking Trump’s funds near dry, his campaign is exploring different avenues to generate funds for the upcoming Presidential Elections. Trump had a resounding victory as the candidate from GOP after Nikki Haley dropped out of the race, scoring him and his loyalists a huge victory.

However, he now has to work hard to rebuild losing an enormous sum of money since losing his Civil Fraud and Defamation Case trials. Hence, he decided to approach one of the richest men in the world. It looks like he did just that with Musk and a few other potential financers at a meeting in Florida.

Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

Concerning Musk, he’s not made a very clear-cut decision about who he’s casting his vote for thus far. However, after whispers of Musk allegedly planning on funding Trump began spreading like wildfire, he simply had to say something. Just after the meeting reportedly concluded, Musk took to X, to make a statement. He said, “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President.” This could insinuate he’s had a conversation with Trump about his dilemma, meaning he’s considered it. But, will strictly not act on anything for the moment.

Despite his declaration on March 6th, not many were convinced about his thoughts. Several users suggested the kind of candidate Musk should consider voting for. Naturally, there were loyalists from Trump and President Joe Biden who also shared their thoughts about Musk’s comments. However, after a slew of comments in his thread followed by other rumors surrounding the political realm and his alleged ties, he shared another generic Tweet.

Politics is tribal, rather than logical — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

Musk wrote: “Politics is tribal, rather than logical.” His comments received quite an overwhelming response. One suggested, “We need to do away with the 2-party system. Let people vote based on individual ideas.” Surprisingly, Musk seemed to agree with the user and replied, “Yeah.” The same user iterates on his point using an analogy of coach and team dynamics. Musk agreed again saying, “Exactly.” With Biden and Trump gearing up for an epic showdown, it’s anyone's game until November.