Britney Spears’ Sons Deal With Wildfire Trauma During Their Initial Weeks as Hawaii Residents

Sean Preston and Jayden, the sons of Britney Spears, have started a new chapter in their lives as they moved into their newly adopted house in Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline. However, as the island battles severe wildfires that have caused ruin and loss to their new community, their transfer has been greeted with unanticipated difficulties. The teenagers hope to create a better future in the tropical paradise even as they struggle with the anguish of seeing the disaster's consequences.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Oprah Reportedly Made a Generous Offer to Britney Spears for Exclusive Tell-All Memoir Interview

The family's move to Hawaii has been overshadowed by the tragic wildfire situation on the island of Maui. Despite not being directly impacted by the fires, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, are heartbroken for their new neighbors who have lost their houses and, unfortunately, even lives. Mark Vincent Kaplan, the lawyer for Federline, revealed that the boys are feeling really depressed as a result of the destruction all around them. As newcomers, they were unprepared for the extent of trauma that the flames' effects caused, per Page Six.

The boys are delighted about their new life in Hawaii despite the challenges brought on by the wildfires. Their enthusiasm is centered on the chance to carve out a fresh path in an unfamiliar setting, make new friends, and explore new possibilities. Sean Preston and Jayden still place a high focus on education. One sibling will continue their remote learning with their Los Angeles school while the other will attend school in Hawaii.

Kalpan said, “Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie morales (@emoofficial718)

Also Read: Britney Spears’ Ex-husband’s Attorney Says Her Teen Sons Have Contacted Her After ‘Cutting All Ties'

Three months after they started dating, Spears and Federline ended up being engaged. They later married on September 18, 2004. On March 29, 2007, less than three years later, they reached a divorce agreement. The couple decided to divide custody of their sons, who were both under 2 years old, at the time of their divorce. By October 2007, Federline had gained physical custody of their children, however, the reasons for this were kept secret by a court order, per Newsweek. Spears and Kevin's current custody arrangement gives Federline a 70/30 portion of the parenting time, with Spears paying child support and alimony.

Fans of Spears have started making speculations as a result of Federline's choice to relocate his two sons to Hawaii. Many people think Hawaii's extended child support rules may have had an impact on this decision. In Hawaii, if a child is enrolled full-time in an approved college, university, or vocational school, child support can be ordered for kids up to the age of 23.

Also Read: When Britney Spears Shared a Disneyland Memory, Said Her Sons Don't Like Getting Clicked

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Hardenberg

With his ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, Federline has two daughters, Kori and Peyton; with his wife Victoria Prince, he has a son, Kaleb, and two daughters, Jordan and Peyton.

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/08/11/how-britney-spears-sons-are-handling-trauma-of-hawaii-fires/

https://pagesix.com/2023/06/01/britney-spears-fans-think-kevin-federline-moving-for-child-support/

https://www.newsweek.com/what-britney-spears-paid-kevin-federline-child-support-alimony-1736133

More from Inquisitr

Sophia Bush, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears Are Among Celebs Who Have Had The Shortest Marriages

Here's Why Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari ‘Thrilled’ About Release of Her Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’