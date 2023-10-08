In a candid interview on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty iHeartPodcast, President Joe Biden opened up about the prominent role his siblings played in supporting him after the heartbreaking loss of his first wife, Neilia Biden, and their infant daughter, Naomi. Reminiscing about the tragic incident in December 1972, where his beloved wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident involving a tractor-trailer, Biden, aged 80, shared, "I had an overwhelming advantage in the loss. I had a really close family that was there." The president emphasized the unwavering support he received from his sister, Valerie Biden, and brothers, Jim and Frank Biden, during that challenging period.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Drew Angerer

“[When] I got home from the hospital, my sister and [her] husband already gave up their apartment and moved in,” Biden revealed. “They helped me raise my kids.” The president expressed extreme gratitude for his siblings, noting that one of his brothers even transformed their barn loft into an apartment to help him as a single parent. “They were there for me. That was a gigantic difference. My best friends in my life are my sister and brothers. I had an enormous advantage,” Biden emphasized. The experience highlights the significance of familial bonds and the prominent impact of support during difficult times.

Image Source: GettyImages|Photo By Bettmann

In the On Purpose With Jay Shetty iHeartPodcast, current prez Biden spoke about the broader perspective on reaching out to those in need, asserting, "When you see people who are going through something tough, it does matter if you reach out." His personal journey of grief, including the loss of his elder son Beau in 2015 due to brain cancer, has made him a compassionate and relatable figure for many. As per US Weekly reports, as a senator in Delaware, Biden frequently attended funerals and memorials throughout the state, becoming a consoling presence for those experiencing grief. Reflecting on those encounters, he stated, "People would stop and throw their arms around me [at the church]. Because if they know you know the pain, they feel they get some solace in it. It’s not always easy, but it matters just to reach out."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Throughout all these years, Biden has continued to depend on his siblings for support and guidance. He acknowledged that his best friend is his wife, Jill Biden, whom he married in 1977. The couple shares a daughter, Ashley Biden, born in 1981, and Biden bestowed his admiration for Jill’s prominent role in his life. Moreover, he emphasized the crucial support he receives from his sister, Valerie, and brother Jim. In sharing these personal insights, President Biden emphasized the enduring strength of family bonds and the importance of compassion and connection, offering a poignant perspective on navigating grief and supporting others in their moments of need.

