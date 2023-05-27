Tina Turner's $250M Net Worth: Exploring the Potential Heirs Set to Inherit the Iconic Singer's Wealth

Iconic Rock 'n' Roll singer, Tina Turner passed away recently due to what were reportedly natural causes following an extended illness, which included a struggle with intestinal cancer, high blood pressure, and a kidney transplant. According to Stylecaster, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed the news with a statement: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

By the end of her life, however, Turner accumulated a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Before her passing, she reportedly reached an agreement with BMG Rights Management, where she sold her music, likeness, and image rights for a substantial sum of $50 million. The reveal of her eye-watering net worth has left fans curious about who would inherit her incredible wealth, especially since the passing of her biological children.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Turner's death occurred less than six months after the tragic passing of her youngest son, Ronnie Turner, on December 8, 2022. Additionally, her eldest son, Craig Turner, sadly took his own life in 2018, as per Hello Magazine.

Turner's $250 million net worth has been amassed over time through her talent and careful investments. With worldwide record sales surpassing 200 million, Tina Turner stands among the top-selling music artists of all time. Her impressive career garnered her 12 Grammy Awards, including eight competitive accolades, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards, and a prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Throughout her life, Turner possessed various notable properties across the globe. Notably, she owned a 16-acre estate in Zurich, Switzerland, as well as a 5-acre estate in Küsnacht, Switzerland. Additionally, she maintained residences in Los Angeles, California, and Monte Carlo.

Following the passing of Tina's biological children, Craig and Ronnie, it is anticipated that she may distribute her wealth between her husband Erwin Bach, who shared over three decades of companionship with her, and her two surviving children, Ike Turner Jr., and Michael Turner. These two individuals, who were adopted by Tina during her marriage to Ike Turner, are her former husband's biological children, according to Marca.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Jacopo Raule

In 2018, Ike Turner Jr. revealed that he had not been in contact with his mother for nearly two decades. He also mentioned that Tina Turner had maintained a distance from Michael Turner, but she did provide financial assistance to him for medical purposes. "Tina raised me from the age of two. She's the only mother I've ever known. But I haven't talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don't think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either. My mother is living her life – she has a new husband and she's in Europe. She doesn't want to have anything to do with the past," Ikr Jr. stated in an interview with Daily Mail, as reported by Hello Magazine.

Regarding his brother Michael, Ike Turner Jr. mentioned that Michael currently resides in a convalescent home in Southern California and requires medical assistance. Ike Jr. stated that he has visited Michael on numerous occasions and that his brother is doing well. When asked if Tina ever visits Michael, Ike Jr. responded that she does not, and her involvement is limited to providing financial support.

Image Source: Getty Images Archives

Tina Turner's illustrious music career spans an impressive catalog of accomplishments. Her remarkable musical journey has garnered her an astounding collection of over 160+ awards that include 3 AMA Awards, 7 Billboard Awards, and 8 Grammys. Beyond her extraordinary music career, her life has been immortalized through three memoirs, a biopic, a musical, and the acclaimed 2021 documentary film titled Tina. In recognition of her enduring impact on the industry, she was honored with the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.