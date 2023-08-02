Right After Hailey Bieber Feud, Selena Gomez’s Net Worth Skyrocketed to $800M, Here’s Why

Selena Gomez's life has been nothing short of spectacular, from her early days as a child performer to her present day as a wealthy businesswoman and artist. The newest thing to add to her resume? Within a year, she went from being worth $95 million to being worth a startling $800 million, an incredible rise in wealth.

It's rare that a celebrity who is the subject of a news story really benefits financially from a quarrel they're engaged in. However, it does occur on occasion. The unfavorable attention Gomez had received over the last several months due to the Hailey Bieber feud showed the potential to turn into a windfall for the singer.

The Pop Star's Fortune is Estimated At $800 Million

Since her 2002 debut on Barney & Friends, Gomez's career has been wildly successful, and she has never been in need of financial support. Since then, she had worked hard to amass a multi-million dollar fortune via her acting and singing endeavors.

Previous estimates placed Gomez's wealth at about $75 million in 2021, and after a year, the figure increased to $95 million. Her wealth, however, exploded from the $95 million level to the $800 million range in only one year. There have been rumors that the significant increase is related to the dispute with Justin Bieber.

According to The Things, Gomez's fortune has expanded dramatically since the debut of her skincare line, Rare Beauty, which, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is largely responsible for her continued prominence in the public eye. Thanks to that launch and her collaboration with Wondermind and the food delivery service GoPuff, she is now worth close to a billion dollars.

Surprisingly, Bieber's skincare business has not profited from the public attention she and Gomez's spat has received.Since then, Bieber's wealth has stayed put at about $20 million. Obviously, this estimate is well below Gomez's actual earnings of $800 million, but it's still not terrible.

A Multifaceted Profession and the Path to Billionairedom

While acting and singing undoubtedly contributed to Gomez's early wealth, it is apparent that her subsequent endeavors are what have really contributed to the growth of The Dead Don't Die star's money. The value of the businesses in which Gomez has invested is the primary reason for this. Wondermind began sending out newsletters to subscribers once or twice weekly when it first began in 2022. Soon after, a podcast joined the list of offerings, with the ultimate objective being the sale of items related to mental health. After a successful Series A investment round in 2022, the company's valuation soared to $100 million since investors were so taken with the concept.

Due to the epidemic, there was a dramatic increase in food deliveries to people's homes. Gomez invested in the booming delivery service GoPuff because she saw it as a strong business opportunity. Last valuations put the company's value at $40 billion for 2022, up from $4 billion in 2019.

The Sway of Social Media, and Following Controversies

Gomez's large Instagram following has helped her increase her wealth. Her path, though, has not been free of controversy. To wit: the one involving Hailey Bieber. The conflict, which was widely reported on, damaged her reputation and popularity. Despite the setbacks, she dealt with them gracefully and with tenacity, proving she could manage the complications of fame.

The "feud" between the model and Gomez has been complicated by several factors, including Bieber's alleged body shaming of Gomez, comments about Gomez's eyebrows, and the perception that she was the other woman with Justin Bieber while he was still with Gomez. It would seem that whatever beef there was between the two has been put to rest, with Bieber liking Gomez's Instagram stories as of late and Gomez defending Bieber after death threats were made towards the Rhode skincare creator.

