Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner's love story witnessed many ups and downs during their 22 years of marriage- the Kardashian drama, kids, Caitlyn's own transformation, and so forth. In a sit-down, the 73-year-old travels back in time regarding her tell-all docu-series and recalls her unexpected first meeting with ex-partner Kris.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Mazur

During the UK's daytime show, This Morning, the former Olympic athlete spills the beans on how the ex-couple actually met. The interview is ahead of Caitlyn's three-part documentary House of Kardashian, whose first trailer has already been dropped. She recalls her first date with the "momager."

The American media personality reveals, "I had been single for six years and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world." She continues, "I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date; we hit it off from day one." Before the question pops, Caitlyn clarifies, "Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)

The former gold medalist says in the interview that she looked up to Kris and the way she lived life with her kids. "I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life—she had four kids, I had four kids," she added, "and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick." The ex-couple officially announced their separation in October 2013, and their divorce was finalized in March 2015.

Caitlyn wasn't just close to her daughters; she shared a beautiful bond with Kris' other kids—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian. During their reality TV drama, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the blended family was frequently recorded hanging out together on vacations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

However, the convoluted relationships suffered a lot, especially after Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, came out as transgender in a powerful interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015, according to reports from The Mirror. Initially, there was no bad blood, but eventually, things turned sour after the former athlete made explosive claims.

The reality star made her first appearance as a woman on the front cover of Vanity Fair in June 2015. It was accompanied by some unpleasant remarks about Kris, which bothered the Kardashian clan. Caitlyn explained, "I think, in a lot of ways, she became less tolerant of me. Then I'd get upset, and the whole relationship kind of fizzled."

During one particular episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 67-year-old was seen enraged at Caitlyn's remarks. Apparently, she claimed that Kris' knew all along about her desire to be a woman. However, the Kardashian matriarch vehemently denied it. In the show, a furious Kris was recorded shouting.

While on a call with her daughter Kim, she yelled, "He can go f*** himself. I honestly wish I never met this man. I mean, just f*** you, Bruce." It's been seven years since the pair are no longer together, and their relationship metamorphosed into many shapes and forms. Today, the duo calls themselves each other's "best friends."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

