Christine Brown Says David Woolley Finds ‘Sister Wives’ Filming Overwhelming: "He Does It With Grace"

Sister Wives fans are in for a treat as the TLC sensation welcomes a new cast member. Christine Brown recently revealed details about her husband David Woolley's first foray into the complicated world of reality drama. Christine shared candid insights into Woolley's nervousness and the dynamics of his interactions with the show's patriarch, Kody Brown, in an exclusive interview with ET.

Christine has been happily married to construction executive Woolley since October 7, 2021, after divorcing Kody in 2021. Their whirlwind romance began with a public reveal in February and culminated in an engagement announcement in April. David is now ready to make his debut in the TLC show.

"He was so nervous! It was so cute," Christine exclaimed, recalling Woolley's first time in front of the cameras. Despite not appearing in the current season, David will appear prominently in an upcoming special, providing fans with a more in-depth look at their relationship.

Christine revealed that the filming experience has been somewhat overwhelming for Woolley, who approaches the challenge with grace. "It's all very overwhelming to him and it's all a lot. He's taking on a lot with taking me on," Christine admitted. "It's a lot but he does it with grace."

But it wasn't just the cameras David had to deal with; he also ran into Kody. According to Christine, the two men's interactions have been pleasant. "I don't know how Kody feels about any of it at all, I'm not sure," she said. "But watching the two of them, they'll be fine. They'll be kind in each other's presence." Kody's perspective on Christine's new relationship will be revealed in the upcoming One-on-One special, providing a unique and potentially humorous insight into the dynamics at play.

"You'll see it in the One-on-One, it's hilarious. I'll let you watch the One-on-One for that one 'cause then you'll see how Kody feels," she said. "But David's always a gentleman. He's always going to be kind and good," Christine assured when discussing Woolley's demeanor.

Interestingly, Woolley was no stranger to the world of Sister Wives before becoming a part of it. Christine revealed that he had watched the show, expecting more drama and conflict. "He knew who I was just because he hasn't lived under a rock… he had sisters that lived polygamy and stuff," she explained. "He started watching the show and everything because he wanted to watch us fight. He thought Sister Wives would be us fighting. He goes, 'You guys never really fought so I didn't pay attention.' He watched it on and off," Christine revealed.

She said that their paths had even "intermingled" before they met. Viewers can expect to see more of Woolley in future episodes as the couple embarks on this new chapter together. "I had no idea it felt like this or would feel like this. It is a dream come true," she said. "It's amazing. It's like we just kind of moved in side-by-side with each other and just continued moving on in our life, but we're doing everything that the other person wanted to do but never did. So we travel so much and try so many new things and we have so many more kids now."

