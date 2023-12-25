Here's Why These Six Celebrities' Rude Behaviour is Considered The 'Nastiest'

Six Celebrities Branded As 'Nasty' for Their Rude Behavior

Celebrities rarely engage with the public; instead, they frequently make references to their charm and mystery. Therefore, many people are shocked to see their actual behavior. According to The UK Mirror, these are some more well-known celebrities who have been called "rude" for actions that would astound followers. Some of these rants and antics have even gone viral.

1. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was accused of acting like a 'diva' on the sets of her famous talk show the Ellen DeGeneres Show. As per NYPost, a staffer from the show revealed in 2020 that the comedian was rude and mean on set. “Is she always nice? No,” said the former staffer. “It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it.” Podcaster @KevinTPorter even started a thread on X for some of the meanest stories related to DeGeneres, "Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! She’s also notoriously one of the 'meanest people alive'. Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match everyone w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank." “Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn’t even say ‘Hello,’ or ‘Thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'” Tom Majercak, a former security guard said. “It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle.” DeGeneres once also complained to a restaurant about their waitress sporting chipped nail paint, “I was excited for a minute. I thought maybe she wanted to use me in her show. Then he told me that Ellen had written to the owner complaining that I had chipped nail polish. I couldn’t believe it. She’s so busy and rich. Why would she f–k with me?”, Farah the waitress said then.

2. Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall who essayed the popular role of Samantha Jones in SATC, despite acknowledging that she had "quite a week" in 2021, chose not to attend the reunion. HBO Max revealed in January 2021 that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will be returning to their legendary roles in a ten-episode revival of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York. As per Glamour, “Never. It's a no from me,” Cattrall had told the Daily Mail in 2019 while hinting that her experience on SATC wasn't pleasant, explaining, “You learn lessons in life, and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.” In an exclusive with Piers Morgan Cattrall pointed out the alleged long-standing feud between her and Parker saying, “Me playing [Samantha], that I can assure you will never happen,” she said. “This isn’t about more money. This is not about more scenes. It’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now,” showing clearly no signs of a reconciliation with the rest of the cast members.

3. Tim Allen

Tim Allen's The Santa Clauses co-star Casey Wilson called the veteran actor a b***h during an episode of her popular Bitch Sesh podcast: "Tim Allen was such a b***h. "It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever," she added. “[He] never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable." As People reported, “Everybody was walking on eggshells, and people just looked frantic,” Wilson recalled of her time on the set. “So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene,” Wilson shared. “So I’m throwing things at him. [Allen] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

4. Lea Michele

On the Glee sets, several of Lea Michele's co-stars accused her of racism and mistreating them. As per CBS News, black cast members said that Michele had always been a racist, including Samantha Ware, Dabier Snell, and Alex Newell. Following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020, Ware wrote, "Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!?" "Because I'll always remember. I think you said to everyone, among other painful microaggressions that made me doubt a career in Hollywood, that you would "sh*t in my wig!" if given the chance." Snell alleged that he wasn't allowed to sit with the Scream Queens actress on set: "Girl you wouldn't let me sit at the table with the other cast members 'cause 'I didn't belong there f**k you, Lea." Newell, who portrayed Unique Adams for four seasons, responded to a fan's claim that Lea's cast mates weren't being truthful: “We ain't got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later!"

5. David Schwimmer

Known for his stellar tantrums on the Celebrity Bake Off set, David Schwimmer's other contestants stated that the Friends star was distant and disregarded them during the competition. As per The US Sun, South African restaurateur, Prue Leith revealed Schwimmer 'didn't want to talk to anyone' while filming the celebrity edition of the Channel 4 show. Prue said: "Well, he must have been the most famous person we had in the tent. And I was very excited about it. "What I was surprised about, though, was I thought he'd behave like he behaved as Ross, he'd be like he was in Friends, but he was very concentrated and didn't want to talk to anybody. She continued, "He just wanted to get on baking and he badly wanted to win. He loosened up after a while." Schwimmer also came under fire from a fellow Bake Off contestant for a remark he made as he passed her. Rose Matafeo published a video in which she called him "rude" and included a moment in which he is seen making fun of her baking. While she was cooking, he passed by and remarked, "Hey, good job." Then he made a disappointed gesture, shook his head, and left.

6. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez received backlash in response to Chris Brown's VMA nomination for the best R&B solo album category this year. The hitmaker for Calm Down praised and applauded the other nominees during the dazzling awards evening. Nevertheless, the Single Soon songstress exhibited an expression of displeasure as soon as Brown's name was announced for the song How Does It Feel from the Chloe x Halle singer's debut solo album In Pieces. Gomez was harshly criticized for her response after the video went viral, but she answered with a "Who cares lol" remark. The Wolves singer appeared to respond to the incident on her Instagram Story as well, posting a brief message, “I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.” As per Billboard, the R&B singer's assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, which occurred before that year's Grammy Awards, is probably the reason for the Who Says songstress' on-camera reaction to Brown's name. In exchange for five years of probation and domestic abuse counseling, the How We Roll rapper entered a guilty plea for the crime.

