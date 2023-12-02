Donald Trump's Team Slams Ron DeSantis, Calls Him 'Thirsty, OnlyFans Wannabe Model'

Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis recently had a war of words with his Californian counterpart and Democratic rival Gavin Newsom. The two political figures were pitted against each other in a 90-minute political debate on Fox News. DeSantis who is already trailing in opinion polls was mocked by former president Donald Trump's team for his outrageous comments in the interview. As per The Daily Mail, Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign advisor and spokesperson took a major dig at DeSantis saying: "Instead of actually campaigning and trying to turn around his dismal poll numbers, DeSanctus is now so desperate for attention that he's debating a Grade A loser like Gavin Newsom," Cheung stated.

Ron DeSantis is Thirsty AF pic.twitter.com/GQpgUKoo6e — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) November 30, 2023

Also Read: Karine Jean Pierre Gives One-Word Response to Reporter’s Query on Joe Biden’s Dropping Poll Results

"Ron will flail his arms and bobble his head wildly, looking more like a San Francisco crackhead than the governor of Florida. This isn't a prediction. It's a spoiler," Cheung said while adding. "Ron DeSanctimonious is acting more like a thirsty, third-rate OnlyFans wannabe model than an actual presidential candidate." Cheung posted an official press release titled 'Kiss of Death' on X calling DeSantis a China sympathizer. "It's never been clearer that Ron DeSanctus doesn't have his eye on the ball. Despite falling to Fifth place in New Hampshire and failing to gain any ground in Iowa for months, DeSantis appears to already be auditioning for a career in reality television, with tonight's circus with Gavin Newsom," Cheung wrote.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Joe Raedle

As per Fox News, to establish himself as the most likely successor to Trump, the Florida governor has been at odds with the Trump campaign for the past few months. "Donald Trump is a high-risk proposition as a nominee because I think the chance of him getting elected is small, but it’s a low reward because he’s going to be a lame duck on day one – that even if he could get elected, he would not be able to attract the type of talent to work in his administration and he’d be saddled with all these distractions that it’d be virtually impossible to get the job done," DeSantis stated previously.

📊 2024 National Republican Primary



• Trump — 64% (+50)

• DeSantis — 14%

• Haley — 10%

• Ramaswamy — 6%

• Christie — 3%

• Hutchinson — 1%

• Burgum — 1%



Morning Consult | 3,944 LV | 11/24-26https://t.co/l71qO5QJDL pic.twitter.com/a1WITJnJfo — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 28, 2023

Also Read: Trump Accuses Fox News of Boosting 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley Over Competitor Ron DeSantis

Recent endorsements for DeSantis came from influential Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats and Governor Kim Reynolds. Reynolds stated, "There's definitely a shot that the former president can be beaten here," even though DeSantis trails Trump by at least 30 points, on average, according to Real Clear Politics, and the Iowa caucus is less than six weeks away. "The good news for Ron DeSantis is he is the front-runner in Iowa if former President Trump was not competing to win Iowa," Veteran Republican strategist David Avella, the head of GOPAC, said earlier.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: The Time When Ron DeSantis Showed His Toddler How to “Build the Wall” in an Ad

Avella concluded by saying, "The bad news for Ron DeSantis is former President Trump is organizing to win Iowa. For DeSantis to win, he needs to get [there to] caucus those voters who are still keeping their options open and those voters who are only considering candidates other than Donald Trump. It is going to take him convincing voters with a clear, concise message that his ideas are the best solutions."

More from Inquisitr

Ron DeSantis Slams Trump on Age Amid Growing GOP Concerns: “Father Time Is Undefeated”

Ron DeSantis Supports Tech Giant Elon Musk Over Anti-Semitic Post on X: 'He Believes in America'