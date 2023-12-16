A court in Washington, DC, has ordered former New York City mayor and attorney Rudy Giuliani to compensate Georgia ballot counters Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Giuliani made up allegations that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against the election workers. A jury has ordered the Republican senator to pay £116 million ($148 million) to the mother and daughter for emotional and reputational injury following a four-day trial.

Former President Donald Trump's attorney had tweeted a clip that appeared to show the two-wheeling ballot cases out from beneath a table. Georgian officials promptly refuted the claims, even though Giuliani persisted in making them. As per The US Sun, Freeman stated in her testimony on Wednesday that she had received numerous death threats, which had "terrorized" her. She said: “I don’t have a name any more - sometimes I don’t know who I am.” Before joining the Trump legal team, Giuliani served as the mayor of New York for two terms. After serving as mayor, the seasoned attorney experienced many highs and lows, such as a failed presidential attempt, cancer, and scandals involving cheating.

As per Reuters, the federal jury determined that Giuliani owed the poll workers approximately $73 million to make up for the emotional and reputational damage they endured, as well as the court ordered an extra $75 million to penalize the former Trump attorney and mayor of New York for his actions. "Today's a good day. A jury stood witness to what Rudy Giuliani did to me and my daughter and held him accountable," Freeman told the media outside the courthouse, adding "Others must be held accountable, too." According to a state investigation, the women were processing votes in a lawful and orderly manner. The two women's attorneys claimed that the allegations were part of a plot by Trump, his legal team, and a conservative media outlet to cast doubt on the results of the election and hand victory to Democrat Joe Biden. However, the senior politician stated that he would soon appeal. "The absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding," he told the media outside the courthouse.

"Mr. Giuliani thought he could get away with making Ruby and Shaye the face of election fraud because he thought they were ordinary and expendable," the election worker's lawyer Michael Gottlieb stated during his closing argument. "He has no right to offer defenseless civil servants up to a virtual mob to overturn an election." Giuliani's attorney, Joseph Sibley, admitted that his client had harmed people, but he claimed that the Republican loyal would suffer "catastrophic" consequences from the plaintiffs' demanded minimum fine of $48 million. He described Giuliani before the jury as a "good man," alluding to his time as New York's mayor after the Twin Towers attack on September 11, 2001. "Rudy Giuliani shouldn't be defined by what's happened in recent times," Sibley stated in a defending manner during his closing argument.

