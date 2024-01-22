Donald Trump Thanks Ron DeSantis for Dropping Out at New Hampshire MAGA Rally: "I Appreciate That!"

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump, the former President and current GOP frontrunner, expressed gratitude and congratulations to Governor Ron DeSantis for suspending his presidential campaign. The announcement took place at a MAGA rally in New Hampshire, where Trump, known for his outspoken and often derogatory remarks about opponents, surprisingly refrained from using his trademark insults for DeSantis.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

DeSantis, once considered an early favorite to challenge Trump in the primary, faced intense criticism from fellow Republicans and media scrutiny, leading to a decline in his popularity. Following a distant second-place finish in Iowa, DeSantis shifted his focus to South Carolina, where the competition intensified with figures like Nikki Haley and Trump himself. Amid a swift turn of events on Saturday, DeSantis canceled media appearances, ultimately announcing the suspension of his campaign and endorsing Trump on Sunday. During the New Hampshire rally, Trump, instead of hurling insults, commended DeSantis for running a 'great campaign,' acknowledging the challenges of the political landscape.

Ron Desantis and Donald Trump both held New Hampshire events this weekend



The footage speaks for itself pic.twitter.com/K1vXRVYWvE — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 21, 2024

In a departure from his usual style, Trump thanked DeSantis multiple times and congratulated him on the decision to drop out. The MAGA audience, accustomed to Trump's sharp critiques of DeSantis, applauded the unexpected praise for the Florida governor. “It’s not easy. They think it’s easy doing this stuff, right? It’s not easy,” Trump remarked, emphasizing the challenges of presidential campaigns.

Trump also expressed gratefulness for DeSantis, saying, "I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron and everybody else to defeat Crooked Joe Biden," emphasizing the perceived perils the current President posed to the country, as per Mediaite. The dynamics between Trump and DeSantis took an interesting turn as Trump set aside months of criticism and mockery, welcoming DeSantis' support. While the endorsement was significant, DeSantis, in a video statement, maintained a matter-of-fact tone, acknowledging that a majority of Republican primary voters favored giving Trump another chance.

🚨 JUST IN: Donald Trump issues new statement on Ron DeSantis:



"A really terrific person. I've gotten to know his wife Casey. He ran a really good campaign. It's not easy. I look forward to working with Ron and everybody else to defeat Crooked Joe Biden."pic.twitter.com/1p6FYX0nzI — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 22, 2024

During the rally, Trump, seemingly unbothered by the past rivalry, extended camaraderie towards DeSantis and delved into his typical rally speech. He criticized Haley more extensively than he praised DeSantis, portraying her as a representative of the 'old Republican guard,' as per ABC News. DeSantis' decision to drop out prompted comparisons to other failed GOP hopefuls like Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy, who also endorsed Trump. Notably, critics like Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson chose not to endorse Trump after suspending their campaigns.

Trump called Ted Cruz’s wife ugly & his dad a murderer. Cruz endorsed him.



Trump suggested Ron DeSantis groomed high school kids. DeSantis endorsed him.



Next up: Trump mocked Nikki Haley’s Indian first name & questioned her eligibility for President.

You know what’s coming. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 22, 2024

As the 2024 campaign unfolded, Trump's previous endorsement of DeSantis in the 2018 GOP primary seemed overshadowed by personal grievances. Even as recently as November, Trump, standing in front of a sign proclaiming "Florida is Trump Country," took more than 30 minutes into his speech to mention DeSantis, focusing on polls and past endorsements.

The unexpected shift in dynamics between Trump and DeSantis could impact the New Hampshire primary, with Trump expecting a boost in support from DeSantis's followers. The rally in Rochester showcased Trump's ability to captivate the crowd, blending attacks on President Biden, the media, and his legal challenges with promises of peace and prosperity.

