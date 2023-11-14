Donald Trump Makes Fun of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘6-Inch Heels’ at a Rally in New Hampshire

During a rally in New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump took a jibe at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' shoes, saying that his Republican opponent wore 6-inch heels. In a speech made to supporters in Claremont, New Hampshire, the Republican leader blasted his primary rivals, singling out rival Ron DeSantis for his footwear. As reported by Radar Online, as soon as Trump brought up the Wednesday night NBC News Debate, the attacks on DeSantis began, with Trump saying that DeSantis had trouble moving around the stage due to his footwear.

Let's enjoy Ron DeSantis lift boots walk at the debates. pic.twitter.com/JcJkgQdFI5 — JonCover (@JonCovering) November 9, 2023

Also Read: King Bau Questions Why Was Trump Indicted ‘Before Anyone on Jeffrey Epstein’s Client List'

He told the audience, "I’m not wearing lifts either, by the way. I don’t have six-inch heels. Actually, the greatest moment of the debate was when Ron was walking around, and 'Desanctimonious' was, walking off the stage. And his feet. It’s weird because his cowboy boots, so they have a high heel outside. But inside you got a big deal going on and he’s walking away." Trump then starts to walk away from the platform, pretending to have difficulty walking by waving his arms in the air. The MAGA audience laughed and applauded his jokes.

BWAHAHA Donald Trump mocks Ron Desantis and how he walks with cowboy boots #trump #news #politcs pic.twitter.com/aindYekOBG — Bay Area Super fans (@ScumbagPolite) November 11, 2023

Almost a week ago, at a Republican gathering in Florida, Trump had ridiculed DeSantis by comparing him to a "wounded falling bird," and also claimed credit for the rise to prominence of Florida's 45-year-old governor. According to the New York Post, he said during the speech, "I endorsed him and he became a rocket ship in 24 hours...Now he's like a wounded falling bird from the sky." He also brought up how the polls show the former president is battering DeSantis in the 2024 campaign. Trump revealed to the crowd. "We're going to win the Florida primary for the third straight time, and we're going to win the state by a landslide next November." He also said that he had managed to persuade a number of Florida legislators to withdraw their support for DeSantis.

BREAKING: Ron DeSantis says why he should be the nominee over Donald Trump



"Donald Trump's a lot different guy than he was in 2016 [...] He should explain why he didn't drain the swamp [...] In Florida, I showed how it's done!" pic.twitter.com/oE9WUfUWja — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 9, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Confused Barack Obama for Current President Joe Biden in New Hampshire Rally

All other Republican presidential candidates, including DeSantis, are far behind Trump. His popularity has declined while that of Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, has increased. As per USA Today, Haley has moved up to a tie for second place with DeSantis among potential Republican caucusgoers in the most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll. Recently, DeSantis warned the Muscatine audience to not put too much faith in polls. His plan to win the Iowa Caucuses, he stated, is to be a candidate who really campaigns, rather than one who tries to win by "juicing a poll."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wallheiser

Also Read: Donald Trump is Reportedly 'Very Angry' and 'Worried' About His Ongoing Legal Battles

According to Florida Politics, he told the crowd, "I don’t know what your consultants are telling you, and it’s good for me to be here today to see your heart. But I think that needs to come across. So my major question is how are you going to win because you’re not moving in the polls I’m not all that much about polls, but I think there’s got to be something different for people to see that heart of yours."

He further added, "I’ll be the only candidate that shows up. That’s not about the juice in a poll that’s about on caucus night being able to do that. So my goal is winning. It’s not to fluff this. And they use those to create narratives. I mean, give me a break. Some of this stuff is so fraudulent when you look at it."

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Makes Hilarious Gaffe Implying That Barack Obama Was Still the President of US

Trump Is Trying to Woo Oil & Gas Tycoons to Financially Support His 2024 Presidential Campaign